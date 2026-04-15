Songkran crowds push Bangkok rail use up 11% as Silom hits peak

Return travel begins as intercity demand shifts

Intercity rail services showed a clear transition into return travel mode, with people from regional areas beginning their journeys back to Bangkok in preparation for the end of the holiday.

Total intercity ridership reached 86,424 passenger trips, slightly below projections by 3.47%. Of these, 45,397 were inbound passengers and 41,027 outbound.

Southern Line: 30,018 passenger trips (15,547 inbound / 14,471 outbound), with 63 train services in operation



30,018 passenger trips (15,547 inbound / 14,471 outbound), with 63 train services in operation Northeastern Line: 22,284 passenger trips (12,235 inbound / 10,049 outbound), with 47 train services



22,284 passenger trips (12,235 inbound / 10,049 outbound), with 47 train services Northern Line: 15,128 passenger trips (7,779 inbound / 7,349 outbound), with 33 train services



15,128 passenger trips (7,779 inbound / 7,349 outbound), with 33 train services Mahachai and Maeklong Lines: 10,182 passenger trips (5,025 inbound / 5,157 outbound), with 42 train services



10,182 passenger trips (5,025 inbound / 5,157 outbound), with 42 train services Eastern Line: 8,812 passenger trips (4,811 inbound / 4,001 outbound), with 22 train services

While most services operated smoothly, authorities reported isolated incidents, including livestock on tracks causing delays and a motorcycle collision with a railway barrier.

Officials urged motorists to exercise extreme caution at rail crossings and strictly avoid bypassing or damaging barriers. Farmers with livestock near railways were also advised to strengthen supervision to prevent animals from straying onto tracks.

Final holiday rush expected to peak on April 15

Pichet said Wednesday (April 15), the final public holiday of Songkran, is expected to see the highest volume of return travel into Bangkok and surrounding areas. To cope with demand, the State Railway of Thailand has added extra carriages and four special train services:

Train 973 from Krung Thep Aphiwat to Nakhon Ratchasima departs at 9.20am

Train 974 from Nakhon Ratchasima to Krung Thep Aphiwat departs at 3.10pm

Train 984 from Yala to Krung Thep Aphiwat departs at 3.35pm

Train 6 from Chiang Mai to Krung Thep Aphiwat departs at 7.35pm

Additional safety measures have also been introduced, including increased onboard patrols and emergency response readiness. Passengers can contact railway staff or call the 24-hour hotline 1690 for assistance.

Medical coordination has been strengthened with emergency services (1669), ensuring ambulances are on standby at destination stations for rapid patient transfer if needed.

Crowd control stepped up for final Songkran celebrations

Authorities expect another wave of large crowds on the final day of Songkran, particularly at major celebration sites including Siam Square, One Bangkok, IconSiam and riverside Water Festival venues.

Operators have been instructed to enforce strict crowd control measures at stations near event areas to ensure passenger safety and manage peak-hour flows efficiently.