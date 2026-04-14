Bangkok rail ridership surges as Songkran crowds pack hotspots

Songkran crowds packed Bangkok’s rail network on Monday, sending urban ridership sharply above forecasts as revellers flocked to Siam, Silom and other top splash zones across the city.
Dr Pichet Kunadhamraks, director-general of the Department of Rail Transport (DRT), said total rail journeys nationwide reached 1,231,412 passenger trips on the fourth day of the Ministry of Transport’s Songkran travel facilitation and safety plan, which runs from April 10 to 19.
The standout figure came from the city rail system, which carried 1,148,680 passenger trips, beating projections by 15.33%, as Bangkok residents and tourists relied heavily on trains to avoid road congestion and travel to key celebration sites.
The Green Line recorded the highest passenger volume of any urban rail route, carrying 619,061 trips — 23.81% above forecast and 11.86% higher than the same day last year.
It remained the busiest line because it serves major Songkran destinations including:
The Green Line operated 1,090 services, made up of:
The Blue Line also saw heavy use, carrying 315,482 passenger trips, which was 6.31% above forecast and 9.91% higher than the same day last year. It operated 322 services, including 4 extra trips.
The route served as a key link to several major Songkran destinations, including:
Other urban rail lines also recorded strong demand:
The Gold Line’s sharp rise was driven by travellers heading to the large-scale Songkran celebrations at ICONSIAM along the Chao Phraya River, which ranked as Bangkok’s third most popular water-splashing venue this year.
Pichet said the DRT had instructed all urban rail operators to step up crowd control measures, particularly at stations serving major Songkran celebration sites, to manage passenger flows and ease congestion more efficiently.
He said operators had been told to focus on:
Passengers were also asked to:
While Bangkok’s metro network surged, intercity rail services operated by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) carried 82,732 passenger trips, which was 8.18% below forecast.
Even so, no passengers were left stranded at Bangkok Station or Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.
The intercity total included:
A total of 206 train services were operated, including 2 special relief trains on the:
Passenger numbers by route were:
Cumulative intercity rail travel over the first four days of the Songkran plan reached 365,451 passenger trips.
Pichet said some travellers were expected to begin returning to Bangkok on Tuesday (April 14), while others would continue interprovincial trips during the holiday period.
To help accommodate demand and prevent passengers from being left behind, the SRT added three more special services:
Pichet also apologised for inconvenience caused by recent train faults and trackside fires that disrupted some services.
He said the DRT had urgently instructed the SRT to tighten inspections of locomotives and passenger carriages before departure, while also strengthening emergency response plans so that any incidents could be dealt with immediately.
He also urged people living near railway lines not to burn grass or rubbish, warning that such actions could delay train services, trigger serious accidents and violate the law.
Pichet ended by urging Songkran travellers to remain cautious, especially motorists crossing railway junctions. He said drivers should obey warning signs and signals, stop at a safe distance and follow transport safety rules so the holiday remains safe and enjoyable for everyone.