Bangkok rail ridership surges as Songkran crowds pack hotspots

TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2026

Bangkok’s urban rail network saw passenger numbers jump above forecasts on April 13 as Songkran revellers flocked to Siam, Silom, Khao San and other top festival hotspots.

Songkran crowds packed Bangkok’s rail network on Monday, sending urban ridership sharply above forecasts as revellers flocked to Siam, Silom and other top splash zones across the city.

Dr Pichet Kunadhamraks, director-general of the Department of Rail Transport (DRT), said total rail journeys nationwide reached 1,231,412 passenger trips on the fourth day of the Ministry of Transport’s Songkran travel facilitation and safety plan, which runs from April 10 to 19.

The standout figure came from the city rail system, which carried 1,148,680 passenger trips, beating projections by 15.33%, as Bangkok residents and tourists relied heavily on trains to avoid road congestion and travel to key celebration sites.

Bangkok rail ridership surges as Songkran crowds pack hotspots

Green Line leads Songkran travel boom

The Green Line recorded the highest passenger volume of any urban rail route, carrying 619,061 trips — 23.81% above forecast and 11.86% higher than the same day last year.

It remained the busiest line because it serves major Songkran destinations including:

  • Siam Square, ranked the city’s most popular Songkran venue this year
  • Silom Road, ranked second
  • Banthat Thong Road, a popular food and leisure hub

The Green Line operated 1,090 services, made up of:

  • 752 trips on the Sukhumvit Line, including 2 extra services
  • 338 trips on the Silom Line

Bangkok rail ridership surges as Songkran crowds pack hotspots

Crowds swell on routes serving top splash zones

The Blue Line also saw heavy use, carrying 315,482 passenger trips, which was 6.31% above forecast and 9.91% higher than the same day last year. It operated 322 services, including 4 extra trips.

The route served as a key link to several major Songkran destinations, including:

  • Silom Road
  • S2O Land on Tiam Ruam Mit Road
  • Banthat Thong via Sam Yan Station
  • connecting journeys onwards to Khao San Road

Other urban rail lines also recorded strong demand:

  • Airport Rail Link: 60,857 trips, 11.31% above forecast, with 177 services including 3 extra trips
  • Yellow Line: 40,021 trips, 10.21% above forecast, with 216 services
  • Pink Line: 39,893 trips, with 432 services including the extension
  • Purple Line: 35,134 trips, 6.86% above forecast, with 218 services
  • Red Line: 23,678 trips, 2.58% above forecast, with 294 services
  • Gold Line: 14,554 trips, 45.54% above forecast and 37.89% higher year on year, with 223 services including 6 extra trips

The Gold Line’s sharp rise was driven by travellers heading to the large-scale Songkran celebrations at ICONSIAM along the Chao Phraya River, which ranked as Bangkok’s third most popular water-splashing venue this year.

Bangkok rail ridership surges as Songkran crowds pack hotspots

DRT orders tighter crowd control and safer operations

Pichet said the DRT had instructed all urban rail operators to step up crowd control measures, particularly at stations serving major Songkran celebration sites, to manage passenger flows and ease congestion more efficiently.

He said operators had been told to focus on:

  • organising entry and exit at busy stations
  • easing overcrowding on platforms and concourses
  • monitoring passenger volumes through CCTV at operations control centres
  • considering extra train services where needed to reduce congestion

Passengers were also asked to:

  • empty water from containers before entering rail systems
  • take extra care on platforms to avoid slips and falls

Bangkok rail ridership surges as Songkran crowds pack hotspots

Intercity rail below forecast but no passengers stranded

While Bangkok’s metro network surged, intercity rail services operated by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) carried 82,732 passenger trips, which was 8.18% below forecast.

Even so, no passengers were left stranded at Bangkok Station or Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.

The intercity total included:

  • 43,542 outbound trips
  • 39,190 inbound trips
  • 34,827 commercial passengers
  • 47,905 social-service passengers

Bangkok rail ridership surges as Songkran crowds pack hotspots

A total of 206 train services were operated, including 2 special relief trains on the:

  • Chiang Mai–Krung Thep Aphiwat route
  • Yala–Krung Thep Aphiwat route

Passenger numbers by route were:

  • Southern Line: 29,080 trips
  • Northeastern Line: 20,071 trips
  • Northern Line: 14,513 trips
  • Maha Chai and Mae Klong lines: 9,785 trips
  • Eastern Line: 9,283 trips

Cumulative intercity rail travel over the first four days of the Songkran plan reached 365,451 passenger trips.

Bangkok rail ridership surges as Songkran crowds pack hotspots

Extra trains added as return travel begins

Pichet said some travellers were expected to begin returning to Bangkok on Tuesday (April 14), while others would continue interprovincial trips during the holiday period.

To help accommodate demand and prevent passengers from being left behind, the SRT added three more special services:

  • Train No. 974: Nakhon Ratchasima–Krung Thep Aphiwat, departing 3.10pm
  • Train No. 983: Krung Thep Aphiwat–Yala, departing 7.30pm
  • Train No. 5: Krung Thep Aphiwat–Chiang Mai, departing 7.05pm

Bangkok rail ridership surges as Songkran crowds pack hotspots

DRT apologises for delays after train faults

Pichet also apologised for inconvenience caused by recent train faults and trackside fires that disrupted some services.

He said the DRT had urgently instructed the SRT to tighten inspections of locomotives and passenger carriages before departure, while also strengthening emergency response plans so that any incidents could be dealt with immediately.

Bangkok rail ridership surges as Songkran crowds pack hotspots

He also urged people living near railway lines not to burn grass or rubbish, warning that such actions could delay train services, trigger serious accidents and violate the law.

Pichet ended by urging Songkran travellers to remain cautious, especially motorists crossing railway junctions. He said drivers should obey warning signs and signals, stop at a safe distance and follow transport safety rules so the holiday remains safe and enjoyable for everyone.

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy