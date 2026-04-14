Bangkok rail ridership surges as Songkran crowds pack hotspots

Crowds swell on routes serving top splash zones

The Blue Line also saw heavy use, carrying 315,482 passenger trips, which was 6.31% above forecast and 9.91% higher than the same day last year. It operated 322 services, including 4 extra trips.

The route served as a key link to several major Songkran destinations, including:

Silom Road

S2O Land on Tiam Ruam Mit Road

on Tiam Ruam Mit Road Banthat Thong via Sam Yan Station

via Sam Yan Station connecting journeys onwards to Khao San Road

Other urban rail lines also recorded strong demand:

Airport Rail Link : 60,857 trips, 11.31% above forecast, with 177 services including 3 extra trips

: 60,857 trips, 11.31% above forecast, with 177 services including 3 extra trips Yellow Line : 40,021 trips, 10.21% above forecast, with 216 services

: 40,021 trips, 10.21% above forecast, with 216 services Pink Line : 39,893 trips, with 432 services including the extension

: 39,893 trips, with 432 services including the extension Purple Line : 35,134 trips, 6.86% above forecast, with 218 services

: 35,134 trips, 6.86% above forecast, with 218 services Red Line : 23,678 trips, 2.58% above forecast, with 294 services

: 23,678 trips, 2.58% above forecast, with 294 services Gold Line: 14,554 trips, 45.54% above forecast and 37.89% higher year on year, with 223 services including 6 extra trips

The Gold Line’s sharp rise was driven by travellers heading to the large-scale Songkran celebrations at ICONSIAM along the Chao Phraya River, which ranked as Bangkok’s third most popular water-splashing venue this year.

DRT orders tighter crowd control and safer operations

Pichet said the DRT had instructed all urban rail operators to step up crowd control measures, particularly at stations serving major Songkran celebration sites, to manage passenger flows and ease congestion more efficiently.

He said operators had been told to focus on:

organising entry and exit at busy stations

easing overcrowding on platforms and concourses

monitoring passenger volumes through CCTV at operations control centres

considering extra train services where needed to reduce congestion

Passengers were also asked to:

empty water from containers before entering rail systems

take extra care on platforms to avoid slips and falls

Intercity rail below forecast but no passengers stranded

While Bangkok’s metro network surged, intercity rail services operated by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) carried 82,732 passenger trips, which was 8.18% below forecast.

Even so, no passengers were left stranded at Bangkok Station or Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.

The intercity total included:

43,542 outbound trips

39,190 inbound trips

34,827 commercial passengers

47,905 social-service passengers

A total of 206 train services were operated, including 2 special relief trains on the:

Chiang Mai–Krung Thep Aphiwat route

Yala–Krung Thep Aphiwat route

Passenger numbers by route were:

Southern Line : 29,080 trips

: 29,080 trips Northeastern Line : 20,071 trips

: 20,071 trips Northern Line : 14,513 trips

: 14,513 trips Maha Chai and Mae Klong lines : 9,785 trips

: 9,785 trips Eastern Line: 9,283 trips

Cumulative intercity rail travel over the first four days of the Songkran plan reached 365,451 passenger trips.

Extra trains added as return travel begins

Pichet said some travellers were expected to begin returning to Bangkok on Tuesday (April 14), while others would continue interprovincial trips during the holiday period.

To help accommodate demand and prevent passengers from being left behind, the SRT added three more special services:

Train No. 974 : Nakhon Ratchasima–Krung Thep Aphiwat, departing 3.10pm

: Nakhon Ratchasima–Krung Thep Aphiwat, departing 3.10pm Train No. 983 : Krung Thep Aphiwat–Yala, departing 7.30pm

: Krung Thep Aphiwat–Yala, departing 7.30pm Train No. 5: Krung Thep Aphiwat–Chiang Mai, departing 7.05pm

DRT apologises for delays after train faults

Pichet also apologised for inconvenience caused by recent train faults and trackside fires that disrupted some services.

He said the DRT had urgently instructed the SRT to tighten inspections of locomotives and passenger carriages before departure, while also strengthening emergency response plans so that any incidents could be dealt with immediately.

He also urged people living near railway lines not to burn grass or rubbish, warning that such actions could delay train services, trigger serious accidents and violate the law.

Pichet ended by urging Songkran travellers to remain cautious, especially motorists crossing railway junctions. He said drivers should obey warning signs and signals, stop at a safe distance and follow transport safety rules so the holiday remains safe and enjoyable for everyone.