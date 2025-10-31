Eight key risks for Thailand’s financial sector amid major AI shift

Thailand’s Financial Sector Navigates New Regulatory & Economic Headwinds

Focus on Risk: Navigating Changes in Thailand’s Financial System Post-BoT AI Initiative

Following a major initiative by the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to regulate the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and enhance efficiency across the financial sector, market operators must closely scrutinise the evolving structure to effectively mitigate risks. Forvis Mazars has highlighted eight potential areas of concern, advising financial institutions to closely monitor policy developments and adapt operations to ensure transparency, ethical standards, and overall readiness.

Tippawan Pumbansao, Financial Services Audit Partner of Forvis Mazars in Thailand, notes that the BOT's draft on AI risk management aims to create a more organised financial system. In response to this and other evolving factors, financial companies must remain vigilant regarding the following eight key risks:

1. AI Governance

New regulations surrounding AI require serious attention. Financial institutions must invest in tools and specialised personnel to meet regulatory expectations. Establishing dedicated operational structures is essential for effective risk management and to prevent future compliance errors.