Thaicom harnesses Thai-made AI to boost agriculture and curb pollution

At the Sustainability Expo 2025: A Call for Adaptation – The Sustainability in Trade & Industry hosted by Krungthep Turakij, Patompob Suwansiri, CEO of Thaicom, said that although Thaicom has long been recognised as Thailand’s leading satellite communications provider for over 30 years, it has now expanded its vision towards sustainable space technology for national and regional benefit—rather than pursuing interplanetary ambitions like some global firms.

Thaicom has developed a system that integrates satellite imaging with artificial intelligence (AI), entirely created by Thai experts. The data and knowledge generated remain within Thailand, aiming to bring the benefits of outer-space technology down to earth—enhancing local livelihoods, particularly in agriculture.

“We’ve found that semi-forest farmland, such as oil-palm plantations, has great potential for carbon storage,” Patompob said. “By combining satellite imagery with AI, we can assess this potential more precisely than manual field surveys, achieving nationwide coverage.”