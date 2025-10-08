Satellite photos show over 290,000 rai inundated in three central provinces

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) on Wednesday released satellite photos showing approximately 296,300 rai of land inundated in three central provinces.

GISTDA released the latest photos taken by the THEOS-2 satellite, which revealed flooded areas in Ayutthaya, Nakhon Sawan, and Phichit.

GISTDA stated that the photos indicated most of the flooded land was farmland, with some areas also affecting communities and transport routes.