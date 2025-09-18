Satellite images reveal environmental damage from illegal rare earth mining near Thailand

Illegal rare earth mining has become a growing environmental and health crisis, with significant repercussions for Thailand. According to a recent study, mining activities in Myanmar, particularly in Shan State and Kachin State, have led to severe pollution in the upper Mekong River basin and surrounding areas.

Satellite images, including those from NASA, show over 60 mining sites in northern Shan State, with three large-scale rare earth mines established in just the past two years. Despite being a short period, these mines have caused massive cross-border environmental damage.



Destructive mining methods

Pianporn Deetes, Campaign Director of the Southeast Asia Program at International Rivers, expressed concern over the situation, stating that the mining practices in these regions are reckless. “The images from NASA clearly show mountains being stripped bare. These mining methods are the epitome of irresponsibility. They use harsh chemicals to dissolve the ore and store it in toxic blue chemical ponds, before burning it to extract the minerals. The result is devastating, leaving behind dangerous contaminants in the soil, water, and air,” she explained.

These pollutants are affecting local communities, causing severe health issues such as respiratory diseases, cancer, and heavy metal accumulation, especially among children and pregnant women.