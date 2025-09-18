Satellite images reveal environmental damage from illegal rare earth mining near Thailand

Illegal rare earth mining has become a growing environmental and health crisis, with significant repercussions for Thailand. According to a recent study, mining activities in Myanmar, particularly in Shan State and Kachin State, have led to severe pollution in the upper Mekong River basin and surrounding areas.
Satellite images, including those from NASA, show over 60 mining sites in northern Shan State, with three large-scale rare earth mines established in just the past two years. Despite being a short period, these mines have caused massive cross-border environmental damage.
Pianporn Deetes, Campaign Director of the Southeast Asia Program at International Rivers, expressed concern over the situation, stating that the mining practices in these regions are reckless. “The images from NASA clearly show mountains being stripped bare. These mining methods are the epitome of irresponsibility. They use harsh chemicals to dissolve the ore and store it in toxic blue chemical ponds, before burning it to extract the minerals. The result is devastating, leaving behind dangerous contaminants in the soil, water, and air,” she explained.
These pollutants are affecting local communities, causing severe health issues such as respiratory diseases, cancer, and heavy metal accumulation, especially among children and pregnant women.
The illegal mining in Myanmar has spread beyond the borders of the Kok River and Nam Sai River, with reports of mining activity extending into the Salween River basin near Chiang Mai’s Wiang Haeng and Chiang Dao districts. Trucks carrying mining equipment and chemicals have been spotted in the area, guarded by the United Wa State Army (UWSA).
The Shan Human Rights Foundation (SHRF) reported that in May 2025, at least two rare earth mines were set up near the town of Sad, with Chinese companies involved. These mining operations are believed to be a major income source for the UWSA following the military coup in Myanmar.
Rare earth elements are valuable minerals used in the production of advanced technologies such as smartphones, electric vehicles, and modern weapons. The increasing demand for these minerals has turned them into a "key card" in global geopolitics.
Pianporn pointed out that the areas under the influence of the Wa forces have no legal control, with mining activities occurring to feed the global market, completely disregarding the environment or the local population.
In conclusion, Pianporn posed an important question to the Thai government: These illegal mines are guarded by armed troops protecting Chinese companies, but who will protect our rivers and land? If the Thai government does not address the root cause of this issue, we will face heavy metal contamination in the Kok, Sai, Rwak, and Mekong rivers for decades to come.
Pianporn called on the Thai government to urgently engage in regional negotiations, using bilateral and multilateral cooperation channels to end illegal upstream mining. The government should also implement strict monitoring systems for water and soil quality and establish measures to protect the rights of affected citizens, she added.