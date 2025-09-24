TMD releases satellite images of Typhoon 'Ragasa' and Tropical Depression 'Bualoi'

Typhoon Ragasa is currently located over the upper South China Sea and is moving westward with a slight northward tilt, nearing Hong Kong. The storm is expected to continue along the southern Chinese coastline, passing over the northern part of Hainan Island and heading towards the Tonkin Gulf.
By September 25–26, it is forecast to weaken into a tropical storm as it makes landfall in northern Vietnam. The system will lose strength rapidly due to cold air from China covering the region, and it is not expected to impact Thailand directly.
However, the influence of Typhoon 'Ragasa' will strengthen the monsoon trough over northern and northeastern Thailand, as well as the southwest monsoon affecting the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
This will lead to increased rainfall in northern, northeastern, central, and eastern Thailand, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, from September 24–26.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in many regions, with possible flash floods, landslides, and river overflows, particularly in areas near mountain slopes, river basins, and low-lying flood-prone areas.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will become stronger, with wave heights reaching 2–3 metres. In areas with thunderstorms, waves may exceed 3 metres. Mariners are advised to exercise caution, and small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should refrain from sailing between September 24–26.
Additionally, CPS Weather and CPS Agri—developers of the 'Fahfon' application and Facebook page—have updated their forecast, stating that Tropical Depression 'Bualoi' has formed east of the Philippines.
This system is expected to move toward Vietnam, potentially impacting northern and northeastern Thailand from September 28–30. Typhoon 'Ragasa' is predicted to reach Vietnam around September 25, with potential effects on the northeastern and northern regions of Thailand between September 25–27.