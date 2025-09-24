TMD releases satellite images of Typhoon 'Ragasa' and Tropical Depression 'Bualoi'

However, the influence of Typhoon 'Ragasa' will strengthen the monsoon trough over northern and northeastern Thailand, as well as the southwest monsoon affecting the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

This will lead to increased rainfall in northern, northeastern, central, and eastern Thailand, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, from September 24–26.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in many regions, with possible flash floods, landslides, and river overflows, particularly in areas near mountain slopes, river basins, and low-lying flood-prone areas.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will become stronger, with wave heights reaching 2–3 metres. In areas with thunderstorms, waves may exceed 3 metres. Mariners are advised to exercise caution, and small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should refrain from sailing between September 24–26.