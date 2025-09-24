Super typhoon Ragasa hits Hong Kong after battering Philippines and Taiwan

Streets lay deserted as authorities ordered residents indoors, while powerful waves crashed over parts of Hong Kong’s eastern and southern coastlines. The storm left a trail of destruction across the region, devastating northern provinces of the Philippines and unleashing deadly flash floods in Taiwan.

The eye of the typhoon is now bearing down on one of the world’s most densely populated economic zones—Hong Kong and southern China—prompting authorities to raise alerts to the highest level.

Mass evacuations of hundreds of thousands are under way, while airlines cancelled scores of flights in anticipation of the disaster that Chinese meteorological authorities have dramatically labelled the “king of storms”.