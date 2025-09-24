Super typhoon Ragasa hits Hong Kong after battering Philippines and Taiwan

Streets lay deserted as authorities ordered residents indoors, while powerful waves crashed over parts of Hong Kong’s eastern and southern coastlines. The storm left a trail of destruction across the region, devastating northern provinces of the Philippines and unleashing deadly flash floods in Taiwan.
The eye of the typhoon is now bearing down on one of the world’s most densely populated economic zones—Hong Kong and southern China—prompting authorities to raise alerts to the highest level.
Mass evacuations of hundreds of thousands are under way, while airlines cancelled scores of flights in anticipation of the disaster that Chinese meteorological authorities have dramatically labelled the “king of storms”.
The Philippines was the first to feel Ragasa’s full force. Known locally as “Nando”, the super typhoon pounded northern Luzon with catastrophic winds and rain.
Initial reports said roofs were torn from homes, landslides cut off major roads, and widespread power outages struck the island. At least three people were confirmed dead and four more remained missing.
In Taiwan, though the storm’s centre did not make landfall, relentless downpours triggered a landslide dam collapse in Hualien. The resulting barrier lake burst, unleashing torrents of water that inundated Guangfu township, sweeping away bridges and submerging vehicles.
Two people were confirmed dead, at least 28 injured, and 30 reported missing. Rescue teams from across Taiwan are racing against time to save survivors.
Hong Kong and Guangdong, global hubs of finance and technology, are on maximum alert. The Hong Kong Observatory has raised its warning to T10, the highest storm signal.
In Shenzhen, home to 17.5 million people, authorities planned the evacuation of 400,000 residents, while in Guangdong as a whole, 370,000 have already been moved to safety. Flag carrier Cathay Pacific cancelled more than 500 flights, while the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge was closed.
Supermarkets saw shelves emptied as residents stockpiled essentials. Schools and businesses shut their doors, and residents reinforced homes and buildings. Authorities confirmed at least six injuries in Hong Kong, while three people were rescued from the sea amid treacherous conditions.
Ragasa has sustained winds exceeding 267 km/h (165 mph), equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane. Even as it weakens slightly approaching mainland China, its winds remain at Category 4 strength, with a massive 320-kilometre (200-mile) radius affecting vast areas.