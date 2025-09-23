TMD issues Typhoon Ragasa Warning No 5, heavy rainfall expected in Thailand

At 4pm on Tuesday (September 23), the Thai Meteorological Department issued an update on Typhoon Ragasa, which is located in the upper South China Sea at coordinates 20.6°N latitude and 116.6°E longitude, with maximum sustained winds near the centre of approximately 195 km/h.

The storm is moving west-northwest at a speed of 20 km/h and is expected to approach Hong Kong and then pass along the southern coast of China before moving into the Gulf of Tonkin on September 25, 2025. The storm will weaken into a tropical storm before making landfall in northern Vietnam.

It is forecast to dissipate rapidly due to cold air from China spreading over the region from September 25 to 26, 2025. This storm will not enter Thailand.

Impact of Typhoon Ragasa

The influence of Typhoon Ragasa has strengthened the monsoon trough extending over northern and northeastern Thailand, as well as the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. From September 23 to 26, this will lead to increased rainfall across northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in many areas.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to be cautious of the risks associated with heavy and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash floods, landslides, and overflowing rivers, particularly in areas near hillsides, waterways, lowland areas, and flood-prone regions.