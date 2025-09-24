Numerous flights in Vietnam affected by super Typhoon Ragasa

Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air have adjusted several flights to ensure the safety of passengers and crew due to the impacts of Super Typhoon Ragasa.

Accordingly, Vietnam Airlines’ flights between Vietnam and Northeast Asia have been rerouted to avoid the area affected by the storm. At the same time, the national flag carrier has cancelled flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong (China) on September 23.

As many domestic and international flights on the day may be indirectly affected by Ragasa, Vietnam Airlines Group advised passengers to fasten their seat belts throughout the flights, especially under complex weather conditions.

Flight schedules may continue to be adjusted depending on the actual situation, the airline said, saying it will provide updates through the media and contact information in passengers’ booking records.

For further details and assistance, passengers should visit the website http://www.vietnamairlines.com, use the Vietnam Airlines mobile application, send a message via Zalo at https://zalo.me/3149253679280388721, follow the airline’s official Fanpage, contact ticket offices and official agents, or call the Customer Care Hotline at 1900 1100.