Numerous flights in Vietnam affected by super Typhoon Ragasa

Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air have adjusted several flights to ensure the safety of passengers and crew due to the impacts of Super Typhoon Ragasa.
Accordingly, Vietnam Airlines’ flights between Vietnam and Northeast Asia have been rerouted to avoid the area affected by the storm. At the same time, the national flag carrier has cancelled flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong (China) on September 23.
As many domestic and international flights on the day may be indirectly affected by Ragasa, Vietnam Airlines Group advised passengers to fasten their seat belts throughout the flights, especially under complex weather conditions.
Flight schedules may continue to be adjusted depending on the actual situation, the airline said, saying it will provide updates through the media and contact information in passengers’ booking records.
For further details and assistance, passengers should visit the website http://www.vietnamairlines.com, use the Vietnam Airlines mobile application, send a message via Zalo at https://zalo.me/3149253679280388721, follow the airline’s official Fanpage, contact ticket offices and official agents, or call the Customer Care Hotline at 1900 1100.
Similarly, Vietjet decided to temporarily suspend four flights: VJ8892/VJ8893 on the Da Nang – Macao (China) – Da Nang route, and VJ876/VJ877 on the Ho Chi Minh City – Hong Kong (China) – Ho Chi Minh City route.
The carrier advised passengers with travel plans during this period to check their flight schedules and weather conditions before going to the airport. Some flights may be temporarily suspended or have their departure times adjusted due to the impact of the typhoon.
The airline also recommended that passengers proactively monitor their flight information under the “My Flights” section on the website http://www.vietjetair.com, through its mobile app, or contact Vietjet at the airport when necessary.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued Official Dispatch No. 171/CD-TTg, dated Tuesday, calling for urgent and decisive measures by ministries, agencies, and localities to respond to Super Typhoon Ragasa, the ninth storm that hit the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) this year.
According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, at 4 pm on Tuesday, its eye was located about 680km east of China’s Leizhou Peninsula with wind speeds reaching level 17 on the Vietnam wind scale, and gusts exceeding that.
The storm is forecast to weaken slightly but remain very strong before making landfall in northern Vietnam on September 25 with wind speeds of levels 10–11, and gust reaching levels 12–13. Rainfall will concentrate across the northern region and Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces, with totals of 150–250mm, and over 400mm possible in some areas, raising the risk of urban flooding and landslides in mountainous areas.
In the Official Dispatch, the PM directed ministers of Defence, Public Security, Agriculture and Environment, Construction, Industry and Trade, Science and Technology, Education and Training, and Health, and leaders of localities from Quang Ngai northwards, to rigorously implement emergency measures without negligence or delay.
Local authorities, particularly in coastal provinces from Quang Ninh to Thanh Hoa, were asked to prioritise the protection of vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children and students; ensure the safety of fishing and transport vessels, offshore activities, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, industrial zones, dykes, dams and essential infrastructure; and review and prepare evacuation plans where necessary.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was tasked with providing the most accurate, timely forecasts and scenario-based warnings, ensuring the safety of fishing fleets and coordinating reservoir operations. Other ministries were told to safeguard transport systems, power and telecom networks, oil and gas facilities, and production sites. The ministries of Defence and Public Security were instructed to prepare their forces and equipment to support evacuations, search and rescue, and disaster relief operations.
The PM also requested the Office of the National Civil Defence Steering Committee to coordinate resources for affected localities, while national media agencies – Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam and Vietnam News Agency – were directed to enhance coverage of storm developments and government directives to guide public preparedness.
Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha is responsible for overseeing inter-agency coordination. The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the Office of the Civil Defence Steering Committee will send working teams to inspect and support local responses.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network