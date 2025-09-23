Thai tourism hit by strong baht, losing 17% revenue as trips costlier than Japan, Vietnam

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said the Thai baht has appreciated by 7.24 % since the beginning of the year, rising from 34.23 to the US dollar in January 2025 to 31.75 in September.

She noted that the stronger baht has inevitably influenced travel decisions, particularly among foreign tourists, as it raises the overall cost of visiting Thailand.

By comparison, the Chinese yuan strengthened modestly by 2.35 % over the same period, from 7.1028 to 7.2963 yuan per US dollar. The Japanese yen appreciated by 5.51 %, moving from 157.72 to 147.95 yen per US dollar, while the Vietnamese dong gained 3.38 %, from 25,510 to 26,374 per US dollar.

The baht’s appreciation, which runs counter to movements in rival tourism markets such as Japan, China and Vietnam, has prompted the TAT to assess the exchange-rate impact. When foreign travellers exchange their money for baht, they receive less, making hotel rooms, food, and entry fees appear more expensive.

TAT estimates that Thailand could lose 15–17 % of projected tourism revenue as visitors cut back on spending or choose cheaper destinations in the region. The perception that Thailand has become a costlier option compared to competitors is also driving some Thai travellers abroad, with China, Japan and Vietnam among the preferred destinations.