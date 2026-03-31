Microsoft pledges US$1 billion for Thailand over next two years to back regional AI hub

Microsoft is preparing to invest a further US$1 billion in Thailand over the next two years, as it looks to deepen its role in the country’s digital transformation and support its ambition to become a regional AI hub.

The plan was outlined during a meeting at 9am on Tuesday, when Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith and his delegation met Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at Government House during Smith’s visit to Thailand.

Anutin praised Microsoft’s role in driving innovation and supporting Thailand’s digital development, and said the government was ready to strengthen co-operation and support the company’s operations in the country. He said the partnership would help boost Thailand’s digital competitiveness and improve the efficiency of public services.

Smith said Microsoft remained confident in Thailand, its people and its government, and was preparing to announce additional investment of US$1 billion in cloud and AI infrastructure in the country over the next two years. He said the company would also work more closely with Thailand’s private sector and continue supporting the development of Thai talent, reflecting Microsoft’s confidence in Thailand’s future.

The talks also focused on investment, infrastructure and Thailand’s longer-term digital direction. Anutin said Microsoft’s planned investment in cloud and AI infrastructure was in line with the country’s broader economic and digital development goals. He added that the government supported investment in data centre infrastructure and wanted Microsoft to use Thailand as a regional hub.