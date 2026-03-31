Microsoft pledges US$1 billion for Thailand over next two years to back regional AI hub

Microsoft is preparing to invest a further US$1 billion in Thailand over the next two years, as it looks to deepen its role in the country’s digital transformation and support its ambition to become a regional AI hub.
The plan was outlined during a meeting at 9am on Tuesday, when Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith and his delegation met Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at Government House during Smith’s visit to Thailand.
Anutin praised Microsoft’s role in driving innovation and supporting Thailand’s digital development, and said the government was ready to strengthen co-operation and support the company’s operations in the country. He said the partnership would help boost Thailand’s digital competitiveness and improve the efficiency of public services.
Smith said Microsoft remained confident in Thailand, its people and its government, and was preparing to announce additional investment of US$1 billion in cloud and AI infrastructure in the country over the next two years. He said the company would also work more closely with Thailand’s private sector and continue supporting the development of Thai talent, reflecting Microsoft’s confidence in Thailand’s future.
The talks also focused on investment, infrastructure and Thailand’s longer-term digital direction. Anutin said Microsoft’s planned investment in cloud and AI infrastructure was in line with the country’s broader economic and digital development goals. He added that the government supported investment in data centre infrastructure and wanted Microsoft to use Thailand as a regional hub.
He said Thailand was well placed for that role, particularly because of its location at the centre of the region. Smith, for his part, said Microsoft would support the government’s economic and digital agenda and continue building a long-term partnership with Thailand for sustainable mutual benefit.
The prime minister also stressed the importance of closer co-operation between Microsoft, Thai businesses and the public sector to help drive Thailand towards becoming a digital hub. He said such partnerships would be a key force in pushing the country towards its ambition of becoming an “AI-First Nation” and a regional AI leader.
Towards the end of the meeting, Anutin underlined Thailand’s focus on human resource development, particularly in education and labour skills. He thanked Microsoft for its commitment to promoting digital and AI skills among Thai people, especially through efforts to equip teachers, upskill workers and develop a new generation of talent in data centres and technology.
Smith said AI adoption was rising rapidly around the world, especially in Asia and Southeast Asia, and said Microsoft was ready to support the Thai government through existing programmes, including training for teachers, non-profit organisations and public officials so they could gain access to AI skills.