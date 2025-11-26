Microsoft and Department of Skill Development launch AI training initiative for Thai workforce

Microsoft (Thailand) has partnered with the Department of Skill Development (DSD), Ministry of Labour, to launch the “AI for Workforce” project, aiming to rapidly build new skills for over 150,000 Thai workers amidst the fast-paced global technological transformation.

Dhanawat Suthumpun, Managing Director of Microsoft Thailand, stated that the role of AI has drastically changed over the past three years. From simply being an information retrieval tool with the debut of ChatGPT, AI has now evolved into an advanced Reason Engine capable of understanding cause and effect.

"Today, AI has become a colleague, or even an employee, capable of thinking, analysing, and acting independently," said Dhanawat. This capability is reflected in academic tests where AI now holds knowledge equivalent to a PhD in over 40-50 fields and has scored 82% in the mathematics Olympics, equivalent to a gold medal.

Despite the technological advancements, “people” remain the most essential factor. Data from the Department of Skill Development shows a worrying trend, as in the next five years, Thailand will need more than 1 million people with advanced digital skills. Surveys from employers reveal that 41% are seeking employees with Generative AI skills, while 69% plan to hire more staff for digital roles.