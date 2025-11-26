Microsoft and Department of Skill Development launch AI training initiative for Thai workforce

Microsoft (Thailand) has partnered with the Department of Skill Development (DSD), Ministry of Labour, to launch the “AI for Workforce” project, aiming to rapidly build new skills for over 150,000 Thai workers amidst the fast-paced global technological transformation.
Dhanawat Suthumpun, Managing Director of Microsoft Thailand, stated that the role of AI has drastically changed over the past three years. From simply being an information retrieval tool with the debut of ChatGPT, AI has now evolved into an advanced Reason Engine capable of understanding cause and effect.
"Today, AI has become a colleague, or even an employee, capable of thinking, analysing, and acting independently," said Dhanawat. This capability is reflected in academic tests where AI now holds knowledge equivalent to a PhD in over 40-50 fields and has scored 82% in the mathematics Olympics, equivalent to a gold medal.
Despite the technological advancements, “people” remain the most essential factor. Data from the Department of Skill Development shows a worrying trend, as in the next five years, Thailand will need more than 1 million people with advanced digital skills. Surveys from employers reveal that 41% are seeking employees with Generative AI skills, while 69% plan to hire more staff for digital roles.
Dhanawat emphasised that businesses must urgently adapt by either hiring new talent or upskilling their existing workforce. If any organisation fails to embed AI into its processes to improve efficiency and reduce costs, it risks losing its competitive edge.
Labour Minister Trinuch Thienthong added, "Thailand must accelerate the development of its workforce to ensure they are ready for change, to maintain competitiveness and improve the quality of life for all Thai workers. Upskilling and Reskilling are crucial to keeping Thai workers in step with the changing technological landscape and digital economy."
To address this gap, Microsoft has invested heavily in adapting over 280 world-class courses into Thai, removing language barriers. These courses have been tailored to suit Thai learners and are delivered through short-form video content (3-7 minutes per episode) for easy learning.
The curriculum covers everything from AI Basics and AI Engineering to key skills such as Data Analytics, likened to preparing “high-quality food” for AI.
Interested individuals can access these courses for free through the DSD Online Training platform. Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate to validate their skills for job applications.
Additionally, Microsoft is advancing the “Train the Trainer” programme, training officials from the Department of Skill Development across the country to extend AI skill development to local workers in all areas.
Sarmart Pattamasukhon, acting Director-General of the Department of Skill Development, concluded, "We recognise the urgent need for workers to possess AI skills, enabling them to adapt and create value for themselves and their organisations, while also responding to the growing demand for digital talent."