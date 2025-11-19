Microsoft unveils major commitment to accelerate Thailand’s AI-powered digital future

Microsoft on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to fast-tracking Thailand’s transition into an AI-driven digital economy, announcing a landmark strategic initiative under the banner “Building Thailand’s AI-Powered Future.”
The announcement follows continued high-level dialogue between the Royal Thai Government and Microsoft, highlighted by a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas – representing Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul – and Rodrigo Kede Lima, President of Microsoft Asia.
Microsoft said the commitment reflects both its long-standing dedication to digital transformation in Thailand and Southeast Asia, and the Thai government’s determination to create an innovation-friendly ecosystem that delivers tangible benefits for people across the country.
Beyond developing local cloud and AI infrastructure, Microsoft’s initiative includes major efforts to expand digital and AI literacy, strengthen innovation capacity across Thai businesses, and support the developer community through the joint establishment of the Microsoft National AI Innovation Center.
Ekniti said the initiative underlines Thailand’s rising importance in global digital and AI innovation:
“This commitment highlights Thailand’s pivotal role on the world stage. It aligns with government policy to promote investment in advanced technology industries – key sectors that will shape sustainable prosperity through digital and AI literacy for all Thais.”
Microsoft Asia President Rodrigo Kede Lima said:
“Thailand stands at an exciting inflection point in its digital journey as AI transforms how nations innovate, compete and create opportunity. Our ‘Building Thailand’s AI-Powered Future’ initiative reflects our strong belief in Thailand’s capabilities and our commitment to inclusive innovation.”
As part of the plan, Microsoft is accelerating the development of a local cloud region and data centre infrastructure, delivering high-performance cloud and AI services in partnership with leading Thai and global companies including CP Group, True Corporation, True IDC, Gulf Development and AIS.
The cloud region will merge Microsoft’s global expertise with Thailand’s growing digital ecosystem, enabling businesses and developers to build, deploy and scale AI solutions locally with world-class security and full compliance with data-residency rules.
Microsoft said the new infrastructure will play a crucial role in supporting Thailand’s ambitions to become a regional hub for AI and digital innovation, attract more foreign investment, and unlock new opportunities across the economy.