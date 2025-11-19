Microsoft unveils major commitment to accelerate Thailand’s AI-powered digital future

Microsoft on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to fast-tracking Thailand’s transition into an AI-driven digital economy, announcing a landmark strategic initiative under the banner “Building Thailand’s AI-Powered Future.”

The announcement follows continued high-level dialogue between the Royal Thai Government and Microsoft, highlighted by a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas – representing Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul – and Rodrigo Kede Lima, President of Microsoft Asia.

Microsoft said the commitment reflects both its long-standing dedication to digital transformation in Thailand and Southeast Asia, and the Thai government’s determination to create an innovation-friendly ecosystem that delivers tangible benefits for people across the country.

Beyond developing local cloud and AI infrastructure, Microsoft’s initiative includes major efforts to expand digital and AI literacy, strengthen innovation capacity across Thai businesses, and support the developer community through the joint establishment of the Microsoft National AI Innovation Center.