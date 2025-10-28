GULF Forges Strategic Partnership with Microsoft for Data Center Services and to Advance Cloud and AI Growth in Thailand

Ms. Yupapin Wangviwat, Chief Financial Officer, Gulf Development Public Company Limited (GULF) (2nd from left), together with Mr. Pratthana Leelapanang, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS) (1st from left), announced a significant strategic partnership with Microsoft, led by Mr. Mayank Wadhwa, President of ASEAN (3rd from left), together with Mr. Dhanawat Suthumpun, Managing Director of Microsoft (Thailand) (4th from left). This partnership combines GULF’s strength and expertise in power generation and renewable energy which can fully support the growing clean-energy demand of data center businesses, alongside its affiliate, AIS, a leader in communication and telecommunications services. Meanwhile, Microsoft is a leading developer of platform technologies and tools powered by AI, delivering diverse innovations. This collaboration will be a significant step in enhancing Thailand’s cloud and data center capabilities, while laying a strong foundation for long-term technical and business cooperation between the two organizations, driving sustainable growth of the country’s digital infrastructure and accelerate its sustainable growth toward becoming the regional digital hub.
GSA Data Center 02 Company Limited (GSA02), a GULF subsidiary, has signed an agreement to provide data center services to Microsoft’s cloud region for in-country data processing and storage in Thailand. GSA02 is designed to Microsoft’s global standards, supporting cloud and network services with low latency and high resilience, while meeting data residency requirements. In addition, G-AIS Company Limited (G-AIS), a company in which GULF holds an indirect stake via Gulf Edge and AIS holds a 50% stake, has expanded its cooperation with Microsoft to jointly develop digital solutions aimed at broadening access to cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) innovations, such as AI-powered customer service systems and AI-integrated cybersecurity solutions. Both companies also plan to develop a joint go-to-market strategy to provide digital solutions for clients across the private sector, state enterprises, and government agencies.
From Left to Right: