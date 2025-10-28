GULF Forges Strategic Partnership with Microsoft for Data Center Services and to Advance Cloud and AI Growth in Thailand

GSA Data Center 02 Company Limited (GSA02), a GULF subsidiary, has signed an agreement to provide data center services to Microsoft’s cloud region for in-country data processing and storage in Thailand. GSA02 is designed to Microsoft’s global standards, supporting cloud and network services with low latency and high resilience, while meeting data residency requirements. In addition, G-AIS Company Limited (G-AIS), a company in which GULF holds an indirect stake via Gulf Edge and AIS holds a 50% stake, has expanded its cooperation with Microsoft to jointly develop digital solutions aimed at broadening access to cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) innovations, such as AI-powered customer service systems and AI-integrated cybersecurity solutions. Both companies also plan to develop a joint go-to-market strategy to provide digital solutions for clients across the private sector, state enterprises, and government agencies.



From Left to Right: