Thailand Post to raise fuel surcharge on EMS, eCo Post from April 16

Thailand Post will increase the fuel surcharge for its commercial delivery services, domestic EMS and eCo Post, by 3 baht per item from April 16, 2026, as rising energy prices continue to push up transport costs.

The company said standard services, including postal items, printed matter, registered mail and domestic parcels, would remain unchanged.

Dr Dhanant Subhadrabandhu, chief executive of Thailand Post, said the company was still following the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society’s policy of freezing shipping charges across postal categories. However, he said the steady rise in energy prices had placed significant pressure on transport operations, with fuel remaining the main cost in the logistics system.