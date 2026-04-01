Thailand Post to raise fuel surcharge on EMS, eCo Post from April 16

Thailand Post will increase the fuel surcharge for its commercial delivery services, domestic EMS and eCo Post, by 3 baht per item from April 16, 2026, as rising energy prices continue to push up transport costs.
The company said standard services, including postal items, printed matter, registered mail and domestic parcels, would remain unchanged.
Dr Dhanant Subhadrabandhu, chief executive of Thailand Post, said the company was still following the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society’s policy of freezing shipping charges across postal categories. However, he said the steady rise in energy prices had placed significant pressure on transport operations, with fuel remaining the main cost in the logistics system.
Thailand Post said the adjustment would apply only to its commercial services, specifically domestic EMS and eCo Post, through a 3-baht increase in the fuel surcharge per item. Standard services will not be affected.
The company stressed that the move was limited to the fuel surcharge component and did not represent a full restructuring of its base pricing system. It described the adjustment as a common practice in the logistics industry to cope with fluctuating energy costs, and said the measure had been considered carefully to minimise the burden on customers.
The surcharge increase comes as Thailand continues to feel the impact of a wider energy crisis triggered by turmoil in the Middle East, which has sent global oil prices sharply higher and driven up domestic fuel costs.
With transport operators across the country facing mounting cost pressures, Thailand Post said it had already tried to manage expenses across all areas in order to maintain uninterrupted service. However, the continued rise in fuel prices has now made an adjustment unavoidable.
Thailand Post said it would continue to monitor fuel prices closely and make further changes if necessary. The company also thanked customers for their understanding and continued trust as it seeks to maintain service efficiency and uphold its role as Thailand’s trusted logistics partner.