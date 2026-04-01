Commerce leads Team Thailand through global economic turmoil

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said she had held talks with Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, together with private-sector representatives such as Atip Bijanonda, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand; Kulavuth Vanaswas, chairman of the pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, dietary supplements and cosmetics trade association cluster; and Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, chairman of the tourism, health, MICE and sports trade association cluster and chairman of the 15 Clusters trade association group, to define the direction of cooperation between the public and private sectors as “Team Thailand” to strengthen Thai entrepreneurs and the Thai public amid increasingly complex global economic and geopolitical challenges.

At present, the global economy is facing high uncertainty, making business planning difficult.

The government is placing importance on working closely with the private sector in order to deliver concrete results, with a focus on strengthening Thai businesses, which will be a key mechanism in driving the country’s economic growth forward together.

In the immediate term, the Ministry of Commerce is preparing the “Thai Help Thai” campaign from April 1, 2026, in cooperation with more than 20 major wholesalers, retailers and suppliers, offering discounts on more than 1,000 essential consumer items, with reductions of up to 58%, particularly in House Brand products and quality alternative-brand products brought to market at accessible prices.