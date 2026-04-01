No Joke: Thai Government Warns of Jail Time for April Fool’s Hoaxes

Thai authorities have warned that spreading false information or "pranking" on social media this April Fool’s Day could lead to five years in prison.

The Thai government has issued a stern warning to social media users today, 1 April, stating that those who "prank" others online for April Fool’s Day could face severe legal consequences, including heavy fines and imprisonment.

Airin Panrit, deputy government spokesperson, addressed the public this morning, noting that while the day is traditionally reserved for lighthearted fun and strengthening friendships through humour, the current global climate makes social panic a serious risk.

Authorities are particularly concerned about posts that might be shared widely, causing confusion or damaging reputations.

