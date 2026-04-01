No Joke: Thai Government Warns of Jail Time for April Fool’s Hoaxes

Thai authorities have warned that spreading false information or "pranking" on social media this April Fool’s Day could lead to five years in prison.
The Thai government has issued a stern warning to social media users today, 1 April, stating that those who "prank" others online for April Fool’s Day could face severe legal consequences, including heavy fines and imprisonment.
Airin Panrit, deputy government spokesperson, addressed the public this morning, noting that while the day is traditionally reserved for lighthearted fun and strengthening friendships through humour, the current global climate makes social panic a serious risk.
Authorities are particularly concerned about posts that might be shared widely, causing confusion or damaging reputations.
The Cost of a Prank
The Royal Thai Police have highlighted two primary legal avenues through which pranksters could be penalised:
The Computer Crimes Act: Anyone found importing or spreading false information that impacts national security, public safety, or economic stability—or causes widespread public alarm—could be jailed for up to five years, fined 100,000 baht or both.
Criminal Defamation: Posts that damage an individual’s reputation, incite hatred, or involve "trolling" and abusive comments can be prosecuted under Section 328 of the Criminal Code. This carries a penalty of up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 200,000 baht.
National Security Context
The warning comes at a sensitive time.
"Amidst the ongoing Middle East conflict and its resulting impact on energy supplies, the government requests cooperation in sharing only accurate and beneficial information," Airin stated.
She urged citizens to verify all facts before hitting the 'share' button to ensure public confidence is maintained during these volatile times.
Zero Tolerance for ‘Fake News’
The Royal Thai Police have launched a 24-hour monitoring programme to identify and act against those creating or disseminating "fake news" that causes social distress.
"April Fool’s Day should not be used as an excuse to cause trouble or spread falsehoods," a police spokesperson added.
Victims of damaging hoaxes, or those who witness the spread of dangerous rumours, are encouraged to report incidents to their local police station or contact the national emergency hotlines at 191 or 1599.
While the tradition of the "April Fool" is recognised globally, the Thai authorities are making it clear that in 2026, the line between a joke and a crime has never been thinner.