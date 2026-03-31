Thai Ride-Sharing Platforms Now Legally Accountable for Passenger Safety as New Rules Take Effect

New ETDA mandate forces ride-sharing apps to vet drivers and vehicles, ending their status as "mere intermediaries" to ensure passenger safety and transparency.

Thailand’s digital transport landscape enters a new era of regulation today, 31 March 2026, as the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) enforces a landmark mandate shifting legal responsibility onto ride-sharing platforms.

Under the new "Ride-Sharing Proclamation," platforms are no longer classified as mere intermediaries or "matching services" between drivers and passengers.

Instead, they are now legally obligated to implement rigorous vetting, screening, and active supervision of all services from the point of origin.

Beyond the Intermediary Model

The ETDA’s new framework requires digital platforms to move beyond their traditional roles. Operators must now ensure that every journey complies with a comprehensive set of safety and transparency standards.

Key among these requirements is the mandatory verification of public driving licences and vehicle registrations. Under the new rules, cars must be registered as Ry. 18 and motorcycles as Ry. 17 with the Department of Land Transport.

To combat fraud and "account-sharing," platforms must utilise digital identity verification (Digital ID), such as the ThaID system, for all driver registrations.