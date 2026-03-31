Thai Ride-Sharing Platforms Now Legally Accountable for Passenger Safety as New Rules Take Effect

New ETDA mandate forces ride-sharing apps to vet drivers and vehicles, ending their status as "mere intermediaries" to ensure passenger safety and transparency.
Thailand’s digital transport landscape enters a new era of regulation today, 31 March 2026, as the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) enforces a landmark mandate shifting legal responsibility onto ride-sharing platforms.
Under the new "Ride-Sharing Proclamation," platforms are no longer classified as mere intermediaries or "matching services" between drivers and passengers.
Instead, they are now legally obligated to implement rigorous vetting, screening, and active supervision of all services from the point of origin.
Beyond the Intermediary Model
The ETDA’s new framework requires digital platforms to move beyond their traditional roles. Operators must now ensure that every journey complies with a comprehensive set of safety and transparency standards.
Key among these requirements is the mandatory verification of public driving licences and vehicle registrations. Under the new rules, cars must be registered as Ry. 18 and motorcycles as Ry. 17 with the Department of Land Transport.
To combat fraud and "account-sharing," platforms must utilise digital identity verification (Digital ID), such as the ThaID system, for all driver registrations.
Transparency and Pricing
The proclamation also tackles the issue of fare consistency. Platforms are now required to display and collect fares strictly according to legally prescribed rates.
Furthermore, to enhance passenger confidence, apps must provide full transparency before and during each trip. This includes displaying the driver’s full name, public licence number, vehicle details, and real-time GPS tracking for every journey.
Enforcement and Compliance
The ETDA has designed the system to be flexible yet secure, allowing both drivers and passengers to modify or cancel trips under specific conditions. However, the onus remains on the platform to maintain effective emergency assistance channels and robust complaint mechanisms.
While the primary legal burden falls on the companies, the ETDA has issued a clear warning to drivers: providing services outside the platform’s official system or using unauthorised accounts will lead to strict penalties and potential bans.
Passengers are also being urged to play a proactive role in the new ecosystem. "Safety is a shared responsibility," an ETDA representative noted.
Users are advised to only book through platforms officially registered with the agency and to verify all driver and vehicle credentials through the app before boarding.
The Ride-Sharing Proclamation aims to create a unified standard for Thailand's digital transport sector, ensuring long-term transparency, safety, and consumer protection.