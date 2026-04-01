Peach debuts new logo and pink livery in 15th-anniversary refresh

Peach Aviation Limited, Japan’s first low-cost carrier and the country’s third-largest budget airline, unveiled its new brand logo on Wednesday (April 1), with a refreshed pink aircraft livery set to follow in spring 2027.

A subsidiary of ANA, Peach is based at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, western Japan. The company has carried more than 75 million passengers since 2011.

Today, Peach serves 25 domestic routes from its six bases — New Chitose, Narita, Chubu, Kansai, Fukuoka and Naha. Internationally, the airline operates 15 routes linking Japan with destinations in South Korea, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore.

Marking its 15th anniversary, the airline has appointed globally renowned designer Oki Sato as its design partner for a comprehensive brand renewal.