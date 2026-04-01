Peach debuts new logo and pink livery in 15th-anniversary refresh

Peach Aviation Limited, Japan’s first low-cost carrier and the country’s third-largest budget airline, unveiled its new brand logo on Wednesday (April 1), with a refreshed pink aircraft livery set to follow in spring 2027.
A subsidiary of ANA, Peach is based at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, western Japan. The company has carried more than 75 million passengers since 2011.
Today, Peach serves 25 domestic routes from its six bases — New Chitose, Narita, Chubu, Kansai, Fukuoka and Naha. Internationally, the airline operates 15 routes linking Japan with destinations in South Korea, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore.
Marking its 15th anniversary, the airline has appointed globally renowned designer Oki Sato as its design partner for a comprehensive brand renewal.
The new logo features an iconic leaf symbol that embodies Peach’s signature “playfulness” and “spirit of challenge”, the company said in a statement.
A warmer shade of pink replaces the original fuchsia pink, while ivory and brown earth tones create a balance of warmth and reliability.
The updated typography, with its relaxed spacing between letters, marks a move away from a sense of constraint and reflects the airline’s desire to offer a more comfortable and enjoyable travel experience.
The livery features bold, random patterns along the fuselage, the airline said. By intentionally avoiding regularity, the new design aims to heighten passengers’ anticipation of travel and evoke a sense of excitement.
While pink remains the main colour, the addition of calm beige tones conveys elegance and trustworthiness. At the same time, the vibrant pink that has symbolised Peach since its founding is retained on the central fuselage and tail, preserving the airline’s colour legacy, it added.
Oki Sato, chief designer at Tokyo-based design office nendo, who designed the Olympic cauldron for the Tokyo 2020 Games and served as general producer and designer of the Japan Pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, said the renewal expresses “a warmer, slightly more mature Peach”.
Building on its long-standing image of energy and vibrancy, the new livery adds a sense of comfort that appeals to all ages and genders, along with a friendliness that is dependable without being overly formal, he said. He added that Peach aims to create a brand image that combines sincerity with a human touch.
“As we mark our 15th anniversary, we are stepping into the next phase of our journey,” said Peach Aviation President and CEO Kazunari Ohashi.
“While continuing to refine our on-time performance and core service quality, we will pursue Peach’s unique value and forge ahead with new challenges,” he noted.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]