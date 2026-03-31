IBM warns delay on AI investment could cost firms their edge by 2030

Prediction 2: Today’s productivity is tomorrow’s transformation fund

Anderson said many organisations are already using AI to cut waste in workflows, accelerate operations and strengthen employee capability. While that is a positive start, she said it will not be enough to remain competitive towards the end of the decade.

Some 67% of executives said AI is already extracting productivity gains from existing business models close to their limit. The key question, then, is what organisations will do next.

According to the research, 70% of business leaders said the answer is to reinvest the savings generated by AI into new forms of growth. That means AI will not merely reduce costs, but become a source of capital that continuously funds the next round of innovation.

Prediction 3: The best AI is your AI

Anderson said that by 2030 every organisation will have equal access to powerful foundation models. As a result, competitive advantage will no longer come from having a larger or more advanced model than rivals, but from training AI on proprietary data that competitors do not have and cannot replicate.

In the survey, 97% of executives said the distinctiveness and complexity of AI models would determine future advantage, while 85% expect to use multiple models by 2030.

Smaller models designed for specific tasks will become the new norm, replacing reliance on a single oversized model with more capability than needed, which can waste resources and reduce efficiency.

Prediction 4: Humans will augment AI, rather than AI augmenting humans

Some 67% of executives said the shelf life of the skills their organisations need is becoming shorter, while 57% expect most employees’ current skills to become outdated by 2030.

For Thailand, 13.1 million people would need reskilling by the end of the decade. Anderson said this should be seen as an opportunity, not a crisis.

On employee attitudes, the survey found that workers across all age groups were more willing to embrace AI than many employers expected. Some 63% said they were willing to work alongside AI agents, while 48% said they were prepared to be supervised by AI.

In addition, two-thirds said AI was changing organisational culture for the better.

The most valuable skills in this era, Anderson said, will not primarily be technical ones, but problem-solving and crisis management, the ability to innovate and adapt, time management and prioritisation, and a basic understanding of data analysis.

These, she said, will help people use AI to the greatest benefit of both their organisations and themselves.

Prediction 5: Quantum computing will open a new frontier for which most are unprepared

Anderson highlighted what she described as a deeply concerning gap. Some 59% of executives believe quantum computing will fundamentally transform their industries, yet only 27% expect their own organisations actually to use the technology. In other words, most believe change is coming but are still not preparing for it.

Unlike conventional computers, quantum computers can process vast amounts of information simultaneously, allowing them to solve highly complex problems in minutes that traditional systems might take hundreds of years to tackle.

This has major implications for industries that demand speed, precision and optimisation, such as aviation, logistics and pharmaceuticals.

IBM operates what it describes as the world’s largest quantum ecosystem and already has real business examples. Several logistics firms are working with IBM to explore how quantum technology could improve operations and supply chains.

Meanwhile, HSBC has tested a system combining quantum and classical computing and found that it could improve the accuracy of predicting whether a bond trade order would be executed at the desired price by 34%.

Anderson also said 55% of global CEOs believe the first commercial use of quantum technology will emerge in supply chain management and logistics before any other field.

For organisations in those industries, she said, preparation should begin now rather than waiting for the technology to arrive. The organisations with the greatest advantage will not necessarily be those that adopt the technology first, but those that build the skills, partnerships and experimental environment in advance of full commercial readiness.

Anderson closed by saying the most important takeaway for attendees was not knowing every detailed step they must take, but recognising the urgency of doing something now to prepare for the business environment of 2030.

The time for waiting, half-hearted experimentation or partial commitment, she said, has already run out.