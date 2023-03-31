Chart Thai Pattana vows to dismantle subsidy culture, rebuild Thai economy
Chart Thai Pattana Party on Friday vowed to “Wow Thailand” by lifting the burden of subsidy spending on the next generation if it wins power in the election.
Party leader Varawut Silpa-archa unveiled the “Wow Thailand” platform at Miracle Grand Convention Hotel in Bangkok's Lak Si district, declaring its policies would tackle the economy and poverty.
Varawut attacked populist policies and subsidies for failing to solve Thailand’s economic woes and instead adding to long-term burdens on the country and its people.
"We must change our mindset and processes to tackle these issues," Varawut declared. "Chart Thai Pattana Party will combat these problems without leaving a burden for our children," he said.
The party would focus on the root cause of problems to ensure long-term development, rather than populism and subsidies that only addressed the surface, he added.
Chart Thai Pattana also appointed three members of its policy and strategy committee – Chatchai Payuhanaveechai, Kanok Wongtrangan and Santi Kiranand – as deputy party leaders.
The party was set to meet on Friday afternoon to introduce the "Wow Thailand" policies to its constituency and party-list MP candidates. The general election is due on May 14.