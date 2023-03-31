Major political parties urge EC to ensure ease of voting for Thais overseas

Pheu Thai Party representative Sukhumpong Ngonkham, Move Forward secretary-general Chaitawat Tulathon, Prachachat secretary-general Tawee Sodsong and Thai Liberal Party strategic committee chairman Somchai Srisutthiyakorn issued the plea.

Somchai said votes from 1.3 million Thai voters living abroad are important, expecting around 1 million Thais to be voting.

"About 100,000 voters cast their ballots during the general election in 2019," he said, adding that the number could rise further if the EC and Foreign Ministry facilitate them.

He said that Thai voters living abroad can cast ballots at Thai embassies, mobile polling stations and by post.

"Most voters cast ballots by post," he said, adding that a few voters cast ballots at embassies due to inconvenience in travelling.