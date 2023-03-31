Move Forward open to including MP candidates from indigenous groups: Thanathorn

Thanathorn, the former leader of the dissolved Future Forward Party, was speaking to Kuy indigenous people during his visit to the Sikhoraphum district in Surin province.

The Kuy is an indigenous ethnic group in the Southeast Asia region, with their native lands covering Northeast Thailand to southern Laos and some parts of Cambodia.

Thanathorn said that Move Forward's two party-list MP candidates, namely Nattapon Suebsakwong and Manop Keereepuwadol, are from the indigenous Hmong and Karen communities respectively.