Move Forward open to including MP candidates from indigenous groups: Thanathorn
In order to ensure that the voices of indigenous communities are heard, Move Forward Party is open to including MP candidates from minority groups, the leader of the Progressive Movement, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, said.
Thanathorn, the former leader of the dissolved Future Forward Party, was speaking to Kuy indigenous people during his visit to the Sikhoraphum district in Surin province.
The Kuy is an indigenous ethnic group in the Southeast Asia region, with their native lands covering Northeast Thailand to southern Laos and some parts of Cambodia.
Thanathorn said that Move Forward's two party-list MP candidates, namely Nattapon Suebsakwong and Manop Keereepuwadol, are from the indigenous Hmong and Karen communities respectively.
Move Forward will bring concerns of minority groups to Parliament as the party is working to push “The Strengthening and Protection of Ethnic Way of Life” bill.
Meanwhile, Tatpicha Khemkaew, one of the party's MP candidates for a seat in Surin province, said that it is crucial and beneficial to preserve ethnic groups' knowledge and cultures.
The cultures of the indigenous groups show how diverse Thai society is, she added.
She also said that if elected, she would be the voice of minorities and people in Surin so as to help advance the country.
The Election Commission announced on March 21 that the general election would be held on May 14. This announcement came one day after the House of Representatives was dissolved.
Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward's leader, has been named as the party's candidate for prime minister.