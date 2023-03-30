Veteran politician suggests greater role for public in overseeing state projects to fight corruption

During a panel discussion by representatives from nine political parties set to contest the May 14 general election, Suwat said that a “people’s pool” should be set up to be involved in development projects funded by the taxpayers' money “from start to finish”.

The discussion on “Visions to Drive Thailand’s Industries”, was organised by the Federation of Thai Industries.

Suwat, who is chairman of the Chart Pattana Kla Party, said that people should be allowed to take part in initiating development projects, drafting the terms of reference, selecting contractors, setting the median price, holding project bidding, approving projects, supervising the construction, and approving the completed work.

He suggested that there should be at least one representative of Thai citizens in every committee involved in each stage of the development projects.