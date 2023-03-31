Sudden death of patriarch Chonsawat rocks powerful political clan

He was rushed to hospital on Thursday after losing consciousness due to heatstroke during a race-car practice at Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram. He was pronounced dead early on Friday at the age of 54.

Chonsawat served as president of the Samut Prakan Chamber of Commerce. More significantly, he was viewed as the patriarch of the Pak Nam faction in the ruling Palang Pracharath Party – though he held no political position at the time of his death.

Chonsawat led a political empire founded by his father, former deputy interior minister Vatana Asavahame, who has lived overseas since fleeing a prison sentence for corruption.

Dominating Samut Prakan politics

Six out of seven Samut Prakan MPs from the general election of March 2019 came from Chonsawat’s faction, including his cousin Akkarawat. Chonsawat’s other cousin Torsak is a party-list MP for the ruling party.

The Asavahame family dominates local politics in Samut Prakan, which lies just south of Bangkok.

Chonsawat’s wife and former singing diva, Nantida Kaewbuasai, currently serves as chief executive of the Samut Prakan Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), the first woman to do so.

Prapaporn Asavahame, the widowed wife of Chonsawat’s late brother Poonpol, is now the Samut Prakan mayor.

Chontida Asavahame, the only daughter of Chonsawat and Nantida, is secretary to the PAO chief.

And Pim Asavahame, daughter of Mayor Prapaporn, is a PAO council member.

Chonsawat was born on November 19, 1968, to Vatana and Chanram Asavahame. His two elder brothers are Pibul, and Poonpol, who died in 2015. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Bangkok University’s Faculty of Business Management.