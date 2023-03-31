Thai Sang Thai Party names 3 high-profile candidates for PM

Sita, who resigned from his post as secretary general to focus on running the party’s election campaign, was replaced as secretary general by Takorn Tantasith.

Five members were also promoted to the post of deputy party leader: Udomdet Rattanasathian, Sutha Chansaeng, Anudit Nakhonthap, Don Hetrakul, and Tawatchai Sutibongkot.

During a campaign event earlier this week, Sudarat urged voters to choose Thai Sang Thai because it is a “third force” that can end the 17-year political war between supporters of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and those who oppose him.

She said Thai Sang Thai will not support a military dictatorship or accept politicians who defect from one side of the political divide to the other before elections, explaining that this can deceive voters.

A quick look at Thai Sang Thai’s PM candidates:

Sudarat is a former Pheu Thai chief strategist. She left the party and established Thai Sang Thai in 2021. She was both a Public Health and Agriculture and Cooperatives minister during Thaksin Shinawatra’s administration.

Supant is president of the party’s economic committee. Previously, he was president of the Federation of Thai Industries.

Sita was a government spokesperson during Thaksin’s administration. He is a former officer in the Thai Air Force.