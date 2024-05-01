Amateur golfers welcome the opening of Thailand Golf, 2 amateur courses.

The second event will be on May 19, 2024, Mighty Mouse Service Championship at Ratchaprapha Dam Golf Course. Surat Thani Province

Both programs compete for prize money of 2 hundred thousand baht each, for a total of 4 hundred thousand baht.

The competition format is stroke play gross score. Under the competition rules of R&A , golfers participating in the competition must be Thai and foreign amateur golfers Have amateur golf status under the Amateur Status Regulations 2022, certified by the R&A and the Golf Association of Thailand, aged 25 years and over (born before 1999).