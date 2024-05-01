Amateur golfers welcome the opening of Thailand Golf, 2 amateur courses.

Mighty Mouse Service Company joins Golf Reality to organize the Thailand Amateur Golf Tour amateur golf competition with the same standards as professional competitions, competing in 2 events in 2 provinces in the southern region.
The first event is the Mighty Mouse Service Open competition on May 18, 2024, at Aquilla Stadium, Phang Nga Province.
The second event will be on May 19, 2024, Mighty Mouse Service Championship at Ratchaprapha Dam Golf Course. Surat Thani Province
Both programs compete for prize money of 2 hundred thousand baht each, for a total of 4 hundred thousand baht.
The competition format is stroke play gross score. Under the competition rules of R&A , golfers participating in the competition must be Thai and foreign amateur golfers Have amateur golf status under the Amateur Status Regulations 2022, certified by the R&A and the Golf Association of Thailand, aged 25 years and over (born before 1999).
If you are between 22-24 years old you can participate. But there is no right to receive prize money if the competition results are between 1-30th place in the countback scorecard comparison method. (retrospective count) under the procedures of the R&A and USGA committees
For those interested in participating in the competition, you can apply now until May 10th. The application fee is 2,500 baht per item and you can apply for a package of both events worth 4,500 baht.