NACC arrests Khon Kaen school deputy director for allegedly receiving cash bribe

Bribery issues in Thailand appear in the news continuously, especially in Thailand’s educational system. Despite awareness and previous crackdowns, unofficial payments have remained a persistent problem, especially in competitive schools where such transactions are strictly prohibited.

The NACC was contacted in response to a complaint from a parent who stated that they were asked to pay 20,000 baht for their child's admission to the third grade, which was later lowered to 10,000 baht in cash after the parent provided proof of the child's literacy.

The cash was allegedly handed over to the deputy director on Monday at his private office, when NACC officials, police officers, and the investigative team, arrested him and informed him of the accused's rights and charges under Sections 149 and 157 of the Criminal Code.