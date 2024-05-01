Warehouse fire prompts evacuations in Ayutthaya

The fire prompted the Ayutthaya governor to order urgent evacuation of residents of nearby communities in Moo 2 village in Phachi district.
Around 50 families have been evacuated from Moo 2 village to Wat Muang, a nearby temple, as of press time. Sounds of explosions have been reported by Thai PBS.
Police and local officials said the fire broke out at 6pm at the warehouse buildings No 4 and 5, located on Sai Uthai Raod.
Authorities had previously impounded some 4,000 tonnes of chemicals illegally stored at the warehouse. The chemicals were evidence for a planned investigation and possible legal action against the warehouse owner.
Over 10 fire trucks were at the scene and Ayutthaya Governor Niwat Rungsakhon rushed to the scene to direct the fire fighting operation.
Niwat ordered the evacuation of residents in Moo 3 and Moo 4 villages, both within a three kilometre radius from the fires.
Prathum Obsukhon, a 70 year-old resident of Moo, 2 said he detected a foul smell at 2pm and noticed plumes of smoke.
He informed the municipality before the blaze became visible at 6pm.
The governor said warehouse No 4 had caught fire previously but Wednesday’s disaster came from warehouse No 5.
As of the writing of this article, the authorities were still struggling to try to control the blazes.
The governor said the authorities were preparing to evacuate some 30 patients from the nearby Phachi Hospital as soon as possible as hazardous smoke was still being emitted. The patients are being evacuated to Tha Rua and Uthai hospitals.