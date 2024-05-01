Warehouse fire prompts evacuations in Ayutthaya

The fire prompted the Ayutthaya governor to order urgent evacuation of residents of nearby communities in Moo 2 village in Phachi district.

Around 50 families have been evacuated from Moo 2 village to Wat Muang, a nearby temple, as of press time. Sounds of explosions have been reported by Thai PBS.

Police and local officials said the fire broke out at 6pm at the warehouse buildings No 4 and 5, located on Sai Uthai Raod.

Authorities had previously impounded some 4,000 tonnes of chemicals illegally stored at the warehouse. The chemicals were evidence for a planned investigation and possible legal action against the warehouse owner.