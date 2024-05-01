Open the curtains at the JGAB 2024 world-class gemstone exhibition

This esteemed Thai gem and jewellery exhibition is scheduled to take place from May 1–4, 2024, at the prestigious Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, reaffirming Thailand's position as the regional hub for gem and jewellery trade.
Passakorn Chairat, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Industrial Promotion at the Ministry of Industry, expressed confidence that JGAB 2024 will serve as a pivotal gateway for the Thai jewelry and gem industry to access the ASEAN market.
It stands as a crucial platform for Thai entrepreneurs to showcase their products and innovative production techniques to both ASEAN and global markets. Additionally, the event fosters knowledge exchange and facilitates the exploration of cutting-edge technologies in jewelry design and production, thus adapting to contemporary demands.
Chairat emphasized the significance of JGAB as a pivotal platform for fostering networks and alliances within Thailand and beyond.
As the organizer of Jewellery & Gem ASEAN Bangkok (JGAB), Manu Leopairote, President of Informa Markets Thailand, highlighted the esteemed reputation of the Informa Markets Jewelry network, renowned as the largest and most revered gem and jewellery exhibition globally.
With annual editions held in key locations such as the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Japan, India, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, JGAB marks its second edition in Thailand, emerging as the largest gem and jewelry exhibition in Southeast Asia.
Spanning an expansive area of over 17,000 square meters at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, JGAB 2024 is poised to attract a diverse array of international buyers, particularly retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and designers from Southeast Asia and beyond.
Moreover, JGAB 2024 serves as a vital platform for Thai entrepreneurs to engage in business negotiations with domestic and international visitors and entrepreneurs. This inclusive environment also extends opportunities to Thai entrepreneurs, particularly those within the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector, to showcase the potential of Thai-made products on the global stage.
Manu disclosed that this year's edition boasts participation from over 500 companies representing 15 countries, with leading foreign enterprises constituting more than 30% of exhibitors.
Noteworthy among these are companies hailing from China, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Turkey.
Anticipating the attendance of over 10,000 business and industry professionals from across the region, including more than 225 potential buyers invited from various countries such as China, Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Vietnam, Japan, South Africa, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Australia, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Germany, and the United States.
Sanchai Noombunnam, Country General Manager at Informa Markets Thailand, unveiled key highlights of JGAB 2024, including the Gallery of Thai Silver Zone, showcasing rare silverware that epitomizes Thai designers' craftsmanship and identity, alongside the Gems Museum Zone, offering an immersive digital art experience narrating the story of Thai gems.
Additionally, the event will feature The Next Gem Contest 2024, a platform for young designers to showcase their talent. Complementing these attractions are a series of seminars and workshops covering diverse topics such as "Opportunities for the jewelry business in secondary Chinese markets," "How to leverage AI for jewelry design," and "Understanding the market for lab-grown gemstones: an update." Workshop activities include "Cold enamel of jewelry" and "Plating of jewelry," ensuring a comprehensive and enriching experience for Thai entrepreneurs and international visitors alike at JGAB 2024.