Open the curtains at the JGAB 2024 world-class gemstone exhibition

This esteemed Thai gem and jewellery exhibition is scheduled to take place from May 1–4, 2024, at the prestigious Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, reaffirming Thailand's position as the regional hub for gem and jewellery trade.

Passakorn Chairat, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Industrial Promotion at the Ministry of Industry, expressed confidence that JGAB 2024 will serve as a pivotal gateway for the Thai jewelry and gem industry to access the ASEAN market.

It stands as a crucial platform for Thai entrepreneurs to showcase their products and innovative production techniques to both ASEAN and global markets. Additionally, the event fosters knowledge exchange and facilitates the exploration of cutting-edge technologies in jewelry design and production, thus adapting to contemporary demands.

Chairat emphasized the significance of JGAB as a pivotal platform for fostering networks and alliances within Thailand and beyond.