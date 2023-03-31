Palang Pracharath unveils MP candidates and 8 economic policies for election

More than 10,000 people attended the unveiling at Bangkok Arena futsal stadium in Nong Chok district.

Prawit asked the public to join hands with Palang Pracharath to overcome political conflict with “love and understanding” to drive Thailand towards sustainable development.

"All Thais must unite to create peace and prosperity for the country," he said. "Once all Thais overcome conflict, we will be able to cope with poverty."