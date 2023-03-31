Palang Pracharath unveils MP candidates and 8 economic policies for election
Palang Pracharath chief Prawit Wongsuwan declared the party was ready to serve the people as he unveiled its MP candidates and policies for the May 14 election on Thursday.
More than 10,000 people attended the unveiling at Bangkok Arena futsal stadium in Nong Chok district.
Prawit asked the public to join hands with Palang Pracharath to overcome political conflict with “love and understanding” to drive Thailand towards sustainable development.
"All Thais must unite to create peace and prosperity for the country," he said. "Once all Thais overcome conflict, we will be able to cope with poverty."
The party promised to tackle three urgent issues if elected. They were tackling debt burdens from businesses and individuals, offering financial aid and labour skills via the state welfare card, and boosting quality of life for people of all ages.
The party also unveiled its eight policies to boost Thailand's economic growth:
- Enhancing the grassroots economy by boosting potential of agriculture, industrial and tourism.
- Promoting S-curve industries and the BCG (bio-circular-green) economic model to drive transition to a digital economy.
- Accelerating development of the Eastern Economic Corridor and expanding Thailand's special economic zones.
- Enhancing infrastructure for road, rail, water, air and the 5G network.
- Developing human resources to support future industry, such as offering free education and honing labour skills.
- Strengthening small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by reforming government working processes and amending laws.
- Reforming budget allocation and giving local agencies authority to meet people's needs.
- Tackling all types of corruption by upgrading the government procurement system, raising penalties for corrupt politicians, and applying digital currencies and blockchain technology in large government bidding projects.