Paetongtarn to visit Ubon Ratchathani's Emerald Triangle for security discuss

She will take a helicopter to the Dom Pradit Subdistrict Administrative Organisation in Nam Yuen district at 11.30 am.
At 1.00pm, she will travel by car to meet with military personnel and provide morale-boosting supplies to the soldiers stationed along the Thai-Cambodian border.
Reports indicate that Paetongtarn will meet with the 2nd Army Region Commander, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, with whom she previously discussed the leaked audio clip involving Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
Following this, she will attend a meeting to discuss measures for ensuring the safety of the Thai-Cambodian border and to provide maximum security for the public.