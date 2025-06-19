PM issues public apology over leaked conversation clip with Hun Sen

Prime Minister's Explanation and Urgent Meeting

On Wednesday, Paetongtarn clarified that her comments were not meant to offend but were intended to calm Hun Sen and ease escalating border tensions.

The following day, Paetongtarn convened an urgent meeting with top military brass to discuss the ongoing border tensions and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to national security.

Unity in National Defense

After the meeting, Paetongtarn emphasised that the government and the armed forces must collaborate to address any threats to national security.

“Now, we have no time to fight among ourselves. We must defend our sovereignty, and the government is ready to support the armed forces by all means. We will work together,” Paetongtarn stated.

She added that before taking any action, the government and armed forces must consider the safety of Thais in Cambodia and those living along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Government’s Diplomatic Response

The prime minister also revealed that the Foreign Ministry had summoned the Cambodian ambassador to Thailand to address the leaked audio clip.

“No one does this in other countries,” Paetongtarn said, referring to Hun Sen’s leak of a private conversation. She added that no world leader would allow such an incident.

Call for National Unity

Paetongtarn concluded by reaffirming that both the government and armed forces are committed to defending Thailand’s sovereignty and urged the public to support the government in this matter.

“The government and armed forces are united, so I call on the people to have unity with the government. We should not fight among ourselves,” Paetongtarn stated.

