Thai government issues statement on Paetongtarn’s call with Hun Sen, reaffirms commitment to national sovereignty

On June 19, the Thai government issued a statement regarding the Thai-Cambodian relations following the leaked audio clip of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Hun Sen, former Prime Minister and President of the Cambodian Senate.

The unofficial translation of the statement is as follows:

Dear Thai citizens,

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra offers her sincere apologies to the Thai people regarding the recent leaked audio of a telephone conversation with the Cambodian leader. She stated that all actions taken were carried out with the intent to protect the nation’s sovereignty, safeguard the interests and security of Thai citizens, both in Thailand and those residing in Cambodia, with pure intentions. She expressed deep regret that what was meant as a sincere effort has been met with the opposite response.

The Thai government adheres to peaceful methods and continues to use the existing bilateral mechanisms on border issues, especially the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), which has been working for 26 years to resolve problems. However, communications between both sides escalated tensions. Had the government remained passive and not addressed the immediate situation, it would have risked further escalation, potentially leading to violence and threats to the safety and lives of Thai citizens. Therefore, the Prime Minister decided to use diplomatic means, including a direct phone call to the Cambodian leader, which is a standard approach used by heads of state to resolve issues between governments. The goal was clear: to protect sovereignty and safeguard the nation’s interests.