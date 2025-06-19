Prime Minister Paetongtarn falls victim to the tactics of Hun Sen

In the business world, Paetongtarn served as a board member for over 18 companies in the Shinawatra family business group before stepping down to enter politics. She later became Thailand's 31st Prime Minister.

It is clear that in the political arena, where national interests and sovereignty are at stake, Hun Sen and Paetongtarn are on entirely different levels. The seasoned political strategies of Hun Sen contrast sharply with the relative inexperience of Paetongtarn, which became evident through the audio clip discussing the Thai-Cambodian border issue.

In particular, a segment of the conversation, in which Paetongtarn referred to Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, as the adversary, sparked widespread criticism and calls for accountability.

At this juncture, Hun Sen has fully committed to stirring up political turbulence in Thailand by attempting to discredit Paetongtarn. Recognising that deploying troops to the border to intimidate Thailand might not succeed, and that any potential conflict would severely damage Cambodia, he instead took to social media.

Earlier, Hun Sen posted a mocking message towards Paetongtarn, saying, "Only the Cambodian government has the authority to make decisions, including the power to command the army, unlike Thailand, where the Prime Minister has no power."

Panithan Wattanayakorn, an independent academic and expert on foreign affairs and security, views this phenomenon as a sign of Hun Sen’s deep frustration. He speculates that Hun Sen must be extremely disappointed by several unexpected developments, to the point of what could be described as a “breakdown.”

In fact, Hun Sen still aims to push through with his territorial agenda, pressuring Thailand to take the matter to the International Court of Justice after Cambodia already filed a case over disputed areas, including the border areas and three temples. Hun Sen’s goal is to create a new historical chapter by reclaiming territory.

Panithan believes that in the early stages, Hun Sen assessed Thailand’s weakness, considering it inexperienced and easily intimidated. He felt superior to Thailand. At the mid-point, it’s unclear what went wrong, but the issue of mutual benefits might have been disrupted, leading to Hun Sen’s frustration. It could have been the loss of face, with Thailand imposing border crossing restrictions and prohibiting Thai citizens from visiting casinos, which aggravated Hun Sen. However, Panithan suggests that there is likely something more that upset him.

Panithan also notes that the relationship between Thaksin Shinawatra and Hun Sen is one of both love and hate. He likely realised that Thaksin no longer holds the same influence or popularity in Thailand as before, while Hun Sen himself enjoys strong, uncontested power and can command anything at will.

This aligns with the view of Lt Gen Paradorn Patthanathabut, former Secretary-General of the National Security Council, who believes that Hun Sen is unreliable. What Hun Sen wants from Thailand is the territory that he has brought before the International Court of Justice. His actions, carried out with frustration, stem from Thailand's measures, such as restricting the hours of border crossings, prohibiting Thai citizens from visiting casinos, and even his irritation at criticism from figures like Sonthi Limthongkul and Jatuporn Promphan, which reflect Hun Sen's personality and character.



As for the leaked audio conversation with Paetongtarn, Hun Sen actually suffered from this too, as it would undermine his trust among other world leaders. However, he doesn’t seem to care—this is Hun Sen’s true nature, prioritising his own interests. Paetongtarn, unfortunately, is caught in this situation.

"I don’t think this is a trap. If Hun Sen released this clip, it shows that he and Thaksin are likely no longer on friendly terms, as the clip undermines Paetongtarn. We must reflect on what Thaksin may have done previously to upset Hun Sen. This could be a factor that prevents Paetongtarn from continuing," said Lt Gen Paradorn.

From here on, the situation at the Thai-Cambodian border will need to be closely monitored. Similarly, Prime Minister Paetongtarn is rapidly losing legitimacy in her position, especially after Hun Sen's dramatic move.