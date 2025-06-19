Senate panel urges PM to clarify recent audio clip leak with Hun Sen

The committee chairman, Gen Sawat Tassana, has scheduled a press conference regarding the audio clip, which contains content that may constitute a serious ethical violation by the Prime Minister in her capacity as head of government.
The committee also issued a statement prepared for the media, highlighting that the Prime Minister's actions have undermined national security, eroded public trust, and damaged the morale of the military.
The committee is calling for Paetongtarn to take responsibility for her damaging remarks by offering an official apology to the public and the Thai military. Additionally, the committee intends to fully investigate the matter using its powers.
Meanwhile, the issue of calling a session of the Senate for a general debate with the Cabinet, to clarify the facts or address significant issues related to government administration, without a vote, under Article 153 of the 2017 Thai Constitution, regarding the Thai-Cambodian border situation, has been discussed.
In the latest meeting of the Senate Affairs Committee, chaired by Mongkol Surasajja, President of the Senate, it was concluded that while the regular session remains closed until July 3, the committee will use its mechanisms to invite relevant agencies for consultations and joint problem-solving. Should the situation improve, the debate may no longer be requested.