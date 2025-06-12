Constitutional Court dismisses three petitions related to Senate election

The Constitutional Court on Thursday dismissed three petitions related to the controversial Senate election held last year. The court’s decision followed discussions among the nine judges, who concluded that the petitions did not meet the criteria for review or that the petitioners were not legally qualified to seek the court’s ruling.

Pinyo Boonruang’s Petition

The first complaint was submitted by Pinyo Boonruang, who opposed the Constitutional Court’s order on October 22, 2024, which had rejected his previous petition to annul the Senate election results. On Thursday, the court resolved that Pinyo’s new petition was effectively an appeal against the previous decision.

The judges pointed out that both the charter and the Organic Act on Procedures of the Constitutional Court B.E. 2561 (2018) prohibit appeals against the court’s rulings. Consequently, Pinyo’s new petition was dismissed.