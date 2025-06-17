Senate panel targets illegal exploitation of natural resources along Thai-Cambodian border

During a meeting on Monday (June 16), the committee reviewed the situation in four border provinces: Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Buri Ram. Representatives from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) and the Royal Forest Department (RFD) were present to provide updates.
The DNP reported a total of 3,172 forest-related cases in Ubon Ratchathani between 2011 and 2025, including 2,318 illegal logging cases, 512 encroachment cases, 338 involving wildlife, and four concerning forest products.
Si Sa Ket recorded 2,515 cases: 2,192 for illegal logging, 179 for encroachment, 142 for wildlife offences, and two involving forest products.
Surin had 1,319 cases, comprising 1,120 for illegal logging, 132 for wildlife, 58 for encroachment, and nine involving forest products.
In Buri Ram, 551 cases were reported: 403 for illegal logging, 95 involving wildlife, 52 for encroachment, and one related to forest products.
The committee also highlighted major operational challenges. These include encroachment by Cambodian nationals who have cleared land in protected forests near the border to plant fruit trees, claiming ownership of the land.
Moreover, there are cases of Cambodians illegally entering Thailand to fell protected trees such as Thailand rosewood and Burma padauk, often with the assistance of Thai nationals who point out the trees’ locations.
Authorities face additional difficulties due to landmines along the border, armed Cambodian patrols, and the presence of numerous natural border crossings.
The meeting also raised concerns over the cross-border wildlife trade. Vendors from Laos and Cambodia are known to supply wild animals to Thai buyers and smuggle them into Thailand.
An RFD representative presented recent statistics, showing that from October 1, 2024 to May 31, 2025, the top three provinces for land encroachment and volume of confiscated timber were Chanthaburi (3,691.78 rai from 37 cases), Chachoengsao (2,459.44 rai from 17 cases), and Sa Kaeo (3,784.68 rai from 40 cases).
The RFD warned of a worsening trend in forest encroachment, especially by investors—both local and foreign—seeking to profit from state land. It noted that land previously allocated for public use is being illegally sold and transferred to private investors, including foreign entities, causing serious harm to the environment.
Committee chairman Cheewapap Cheewatham called on all relevant agencies to intensify surveillance and enforcement efforts in vulnerable areas. He instructed officials to strictly apply the law and clearly mark confiscated land with warning signs.
This week, the Senate committee is scheduled to conduct field visits in Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket to study the situation on the ground.