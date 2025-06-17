Senate panel targets illegal exploitation of natural resources along Thai-Cambodian border

During a meeting on Monday (June 16), the committee reviewed the situation in four border provinces: Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Buri Ram. Representatives from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) and the Royal Forest Department (RFD) were present to provide updates.

The DNP reported a total of 3,172 forest-related cases in Ubon Ratchathani between 2011 and 2025, including 2,318 illegal logging cases, 512 encroachment cases, 338 involving wildlife, and four concerning forest products.

Si Sa Ket recorded 2,515 cases: 2,192 for illegal logging, 179 for encroachment, 142 for wildlife offences, and two involving forest products.

Surin had 1,319 cases, comprising 1,120 for illegal logging, 132 for wildlife, 58 for encroachment, and nine involving forest products.

In Buri Ram, 551 cases were reported: 403 for illegal logging, 95 involving wildlife, 52 for encroachment, and one related to forest products.