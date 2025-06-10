Thai Navy Hospital Performs Life-Saving Surgery on Turtle Impaled by Harpoon

A critically injured freshwater turtle, identified as 'Bua' and a protected species, has undergone successful life-saving surgery at the Royal Thai Navy Sea Turtle Conservation Centre hospital.

The large turtle was found with a 30-centimetre deep harpoon lodged in its chest and a fishhook stuck in its mouth.

The ordeal for Bua began on May 14, when Wicha Jindanil, a rescue worker of the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Sattahip Rescue Foundation came to its aid.

The turtle was discovered in a natural water source, severely wounded by what appeared to be a cruel attack, possibly by turtle meat hunters.

A roughly 50-centimetre-long harpoon had impaled its chest, snagging near its front right leg.

Recognising the severity of the injury, and with the removal beyond their capabilities, the rescue foundation promptly coordinated with the Royal Thai Navy Sea Turtle Conservation Centre in Sattahip, Chonburi, to transfer the turtle for urgent veterinary care.

The centre readily accepted the challenge, committing to do everything possible to save the animal's life.