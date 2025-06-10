Thai Navy Hospital Performs Life-Saving Surgery on Turtle Impaled by Harpoon

A critically injured freshwater turtle, identified as 'Bua' and a protected species, has undergone successful life-saving surgery at the Royal Thai Navy Sea Turtle Conservation Centre hospital.
The large turtle was found with a 30-centimetre deep harpoon lodged in its chest and a fishhook stuck in its mouth.
The ordeal for Bua began on May 14, when Wicha Jindanil, a rescue worker of the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Sattahip Rescue Foundation came to its aid.
The turtle was discovered in a natural water source, severely wounded by what appeared to be a cruel attack, possibly by turtle meat hunters.
A roughly 50-centimetre-long harpoon had impaled its chest, snagging near its front right leg.
Recognising the severity of the injury, and with the removal beyond their capabilities, the rescue foundation promptly coordinated with the Royal Thai Navy Sea Turtle Conservation Centre in Sattahip, Chonburi, to transfer the turtle for urgent veterinary care.
The centre readily accepted the challenge, committing to do everything possible to save the animal's life.
On June 10, Rear Admiral Etm Yuwanangkoon, Commander-in-Chief of the Air and Coastal Defence Command (ACDC), confirmed the successful treatment.
He had assigned Captain Pongsak Ramnuch, Director of the Royal Thai Navy Sea Turtle Conservation Centre, along with Dr Kirin Sorapipatchareon, a veterinarian at the Sea Turtle Hospital, to oversee Bua's recovery.
Captain Pongsak Ramnuch revealed that upon arrival at the Royal Thai Navy Sea Turtle Conservation Centre, Bua was immediately taken to the Sea Turtle Hospital for treatment.
Examinations, including X-rays, determined that Bua is a female, approximately five years old, weighing 7.8 kilograms, and measuring 39 centimetres wide and 41 centimetres long.
The X-ray scan was particularly revealing, showing the harpoon had penetrated diagonally through its body to a depth of 30 centimetres, almost exiting near its tail. Fortunately, crucial internal organs were narrowly missed.
In addition to the harpoon, a fishhook was discovered in the turtle's mouth. The medical team skilfully removed the barbed end of the harpoon before successfully extracting both the harpoon and the fishhook through surgery.
Following the procedure, Bua has been in recovery, showing continuous improvement in its physical condition. It can now excrete, walk, and swim independently.
However, it still requires hand-feeding due to ongoing stress. Once Bua is able to feed itself, the Royal Thai Navy Sea Turtle Conservation Centre intends to release it back into its natural habitat at the Khok Nong Na Learning Center of the Air and Coastal Defence Command.
This incident marks one of the first cases where a freshwater turtle was brought to the Royal Thai Navy Sea Turtle Conservation Centre by a member of the public demonstrating such compassion.
The centre's swift action, combined with the expertise of its highly knowledgeable and experienced veterinary team and modern equipment, proved critical to the turtle's survival.
Notably, Bua was injured close to World Turtle Day (May 23), making its rescue a poignant symbol of "returning life to a turtle for World Turtle Day."
The Sea Turtle Hospital at the Royal Thai Navy Sea Turtle Conservation Centre is recognised as a modern facility, boasting advanced treatment technology and a skilled veterinary team that has treated hundreds of sea and freshwater turtles.
The centre urges the public to continue their efforts in conserving and protecting turtles, emphasising the importance of not consuming turtle meat or eggs.
Furthermore, anyone who encounters an injured turtle is encouraged to bring it to the centre or contact them on 095-2507259 for assistance with transportation and treatment.