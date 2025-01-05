127 eggs laid by leatherback sea turtle found on Koh Phra Thong

After receiving information from a local on the island in Khura Buri district, officials from Mangrove Resources Conservation Centre 10 (Takua Pa, Phang Nga) went to Tung Dab Beach where the turtle egg nest was spotted.
Though traces of the leatherback sea turtle were barely invisible, the officials found its nest where 127 eggs were laid – 82 fertilised, 44 unfertilised and one broken.
As leatherback sea turtle eggs are located in the area at risk of seawater flooding and the difficulty in collecting academic information, officials had moved those eggs to Khuk Khak Beach in Takua Pa district and set up a barrier to protect them against natural threats.
Marine and Coastal Resources Office 6 will deploy officials to take care of sea turtle eggs until the eggs hatch and the baby turtles return safely to the sea, which could take around 55-60 days, the officials said.