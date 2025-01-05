127 eggs laid by leatherback sea turtle found on Koh Phra Thong

Though traces of the leatherback sea turtle were barely invisible, the officials found its nest where 127 eggs were laid – 82 fertilised, 44 unfertilised and one broken.

As leatherback sea turtle eggs are located in the area at risk of seawater flooding and the difficulty in collecting academic information, officials had moved those eggs to Khuk Khak Beach in Takua Pa district and set up a barrier to protect them against natural threats.