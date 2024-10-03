COCOLAMP saves lost baby sea turtles, innovated by Chulalongkorn students

This innovation is for the conservation of sea turtles, and the promotion of their coexistence with humans.

Sea turtles in Thailand are at risk of extinction. There are several threats. Among them are lights from hotels, resorts, and restaurants along the beach where sea turtles lay eggs. Most importantly, these lights confuse the baby turtle hatchlings. Instead of going into the sea, they would crawl to the lit areas, and get stranded on the beach, exposed to attack by predators, and eventually die from dehydration.

This problem is driving the Turtle Rangers team of students from the Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, to develop “COCOLAMP”, a bulb shade that will help divert the lights to suit the sea turtles according to the Turtle friendly principle, so that the baby turtles can crawl into the sea safely.

“We studied sample data from Anna Maria Island, Florida, United States, which showed that creating a light-friendly environment for sea turtles can significantly reduce the number of lost hatchlings, so we invented the “COCOLAMP” innovation to help solve the problem while maintaining a human lifestyle. We want people and turtles to live happily together,” said Monnapat Sringern, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, one of the members of the Turtle Rangers team, referring to the idea of developing “COCOLAMP.”