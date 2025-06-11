Thailand faces new environmental threat from arsenic contamination in northern rivers

The primary source of the contamination is believed to originate from the headwaters of the Kok River in Shan State, Myanmar, where extensive gold and heavy metal mining is conducted. Hazardous chemicals, including arsenic, are commonly used in the extraction of metals from raw ore in the area.
During periods of heavy rain or soil erosion from mining activity, these toxic substances are washed into upstream tributaries, eventually flowing into rivers that cross into Thailand, such as the Kok and Sai rivers. The absence of clear regulatory controls at the source further exacerbates the problem.
In response, the Pollution Control Department (PCD) has developed a systematic environmental monitoring plan. The initiative focuses on collecting water and sediment samples from rivers in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces.
Sampling is currently underway at 15 sites along the Kok River, three sites along the Sai River, and two sites on the Mekong River, as well as additional monitoring on the Fang, Korn, Lao and Sruay rivers.
The operation for the 2025 fiscal year is scheduled to run from March to September. During this period, water samples are collected twice a month to monitor quality, while sediment samples are taken once a month.
The results from the fourth round of sampling, conducted between May 26 and 30, revealed that arsenic contamination at all 15 sampling points along the Kok River exceeded the safety threshold of 0.010 milligrams per litre (mg/L).
The detected arsenic levels at each location were as follows:
Water quality in the Kok River’s tributaries — namely the Fang, Korn, Lao, and Sruay rivers — remains within the prescribed safety standards.
Arsenic levels in the Sai River also exceeded safety standards:
Similarly, arsenic contamination in the Mekong River was found to be above the safety limit:
Three key findings emerged from the analysis:
Sampling points along the Kok and Sai rivers near the border consistently showed elevated turbidity and high levels of arsenic — a heavy metal commonly linked to mining operations. These indicators align with known mining activities across the border in Myanmar.
Preliminary analysis suggests that arsenic levels detected in the Mekong River may be linked to inflows from the Sai and Ruak rivers, which merge before reaching the Mekong. However, further investigation is needed, particularly upstream monitoring in Laos, to systematically confirm the source of contamination.
The fourth sampling round took place in early rainy season (after May 15), when river flows were high and turbidity had increased. Water gates at the Chiang Rai Weir had also been opened for irrigation and flood control, accelerating the wash-off of sediment and contaminants from upstream sources. As a result, arsenic levels in both the Kok and Sai rivers exceeded the safety threshold at every monitored location.
PCD is continuing its monitoring efforts and has already collected samples during the fifth round, conducted between June 9 and 13. These will be analysed and compared with earlier results to track changes and better understand the situation.
Once laboratory analysis is complete, the department will publicly release the findings. The data will be used to inform measures to address the contamination and mitigate its impact on local communities that rely on river water for daily use.