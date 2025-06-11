Thailand faces new environmental threat from arsenic contamination in northern rivers

The primary source of the contamination is believed to originate from the headwaters of the Kok River in Shan State, Myanmar, where extensive gold and heavy metal mining is conducted. Hazardous chemicals, including arsenic, are commonly used in the extraction of metals from raw ore in the area.

During periods of heavy rain or soil erosion from mining activity, these toxic substances are washed into upstream tributaries, eventually flowing into rivers that cross into Thailand, such as the Kok and Sai rivers. The absence of clear regulatory controls at the source further exacerbates the problem.

In response, the Pollution Control Department (PCD) has developed a systematic environmental monitoring plan. The initiative focuses on collecting water and sediment samples from rivers in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces.

Sampling is currently underway at 15 sites along the Kok River, three sites along the Sai River, and two sites on the Mekong River, as well as additional monitoring on the Fang, Korn, Lao and Sruay rivers.

The operation for the 2025 fiscal year is scheduled to run from March to September. During this period, water samples are collected twice a month to monitor quality, while sediment samples are taken once a month.