Phumtham dodges question on blacklisting Hun Sen, urges unity and political stability

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Friday addressed the recent developments within the coalition government following the release of a leaked audio clip between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Hun Sen, former Prime Minister and President of the Cambodian Senate.

Phumtham stated that the PM will coordinate and discuss the issue, as she is both the party leader and head of government. He explained that the current situation, with the political tensions caused by the leaked audio, is not something that would result in the PM’s resignation or a dissolution of the government at this time.

“The government has not resigned or been dissolved. As such, the focus is now on adjusting the Cabinet. The Prime Minister’s office will remain in place, with only Bhumjaithai leaving the coalition. Other parties will continue to work together as we adjust our efforts accordingly,” Phumtham said.