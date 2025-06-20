Phumtham dodges question on blacklisting Hun Sen, urges unity and political stability

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Friday addressed the recent developments within the coalition government following the release of a leaked audio clip between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Hun Sen, former Prime Minister and President of the Cambodian Senate.
Phumtham stated that the PM will coordinate and discuss the issue, as she is both the party leader and head of government. He explained that the current situation, with the political tensions caused by the leaked audio, is not something that would result in the PM’s resignation or a dissolution of the government at this time.
“The government has not resigned or been dissolved. As such, the focus is now on adjusting the Cabinet. The Prime Minister’s office will remain in place, with only Bhumjaithai leaving the coalition. Other parties will continue to work together as we adjust our efforts accordingly,” Phumtham said.
When asked about the political parties’ ongoing support for Paetongtarn, he responded: “Yes, they continue to support her.” He also affirmed his confidence in the remaining coalition parties, saying that they are still committed.
On the issue of the call for Paetongtarn to resign, Phumtham mentioned:
“I believe those involved have already spoken with the Prime Minister, and there is no issue. Everyone has heard the clip and understands there’s no real problem. It’s a diplomatic negotiation technique. There’s always a push and pull in diplomacy. If you listen to the audio, there’s nothing wrong with it. It was simply a conversation, and there’s no indication of anything that would warrant legal charges or create any issues. I’ve already spoken with the Commander of the 2nd Army Region, and there are no problems, so everyone can feel at ease.”
When asked about the planned protests over the incident, Phumtham said:
“It’s nothing. It’s their right to express their views, as long as it’s within the legal process. The government continues to function, and the national security threat is seen as coming from outside the country. We must prioritise that.”
Phumtham added:
“I believe that what we are doing right now will prove that the Prime Minister is still committed to working. The confusion and misunderstandings are temporary. If we use our common sense, we will see that this is an external issue attempting to weaken us internally. If the internal situation weakens, the government will not be stable, and that will harm the country’s interests. Understanding this, the internal issues are less important than the external situation. The focus should be on matters outside the country.”
When asked whether Hun Sen would be blacklisted by the government, Phumtham responded:
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is already following the appropriate process, starting with light measures and escalating as needed. We remain committed to international principles, and there is no issue.”