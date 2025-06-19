Phumtham affirms government unity, urges calm amid political tensions and leaked audio clip

Regarding the ongoing Thai-Cambodian border dispute, Phumtham suggested that the situation is more complex than just the leaked audio, which had caused public and political concern. He expressed his belief that Bhumjaithai’s withdrawal was a result of long-standing issues over the control of the Interior Ministry, which was a sensitive topic for the party.

“We are ready for the Cabinet reshuffle, but we need to have clarity on the policy direction, particularly with regard to the Interior Ministry,” he added. “The issue is not just about the personnel change but also about ensuring that policies are delivered effectively to the people.”

When asked whether the government would need to seek additional support or if the current number of MPs was sufficient, he responded: “We’re fine. There’s no problem. The current number of MPs we have is enough.”

Phumtham remained confident that the government would complete its term, as there were no issues that could cause major problems in the future. He said the government’s focus would be on implementing policies effectively, particularly those involving the Interior Ministry, which plays a critical role in delivering services to the public.

He also addressed the growing external pressure, saying: “It’s all about understanding. The Prime Minister has already explained and apologised to the public for any misunderstandings. She has made it clear that her intentions are for the country’s benefit, not personal gain or family interests. What Hun Sen did, interfering in such matters between countries, is inappropriate.”