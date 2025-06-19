Phumtham: Pressure for PM to resign would benefit Cambodia

“The military is not concerned about domestic political matters and will leave it to political parties to handle,” Phumtham added. He reiterated that both the government and military would not tolerate any violations of Thai territory by Cambodia.

Retaliation Against Cambodia

In response to Cambodia’s actions, Phumtham revealed that the Foreign Ministry had summoned the Cambodian ambassador to formally condemn the leaks. He explained that Thailand would retaliate in stages, from minor to more significant measures, while maintaining a peaceful stance to ensure international understanding.

“We will ensure the international community understands that Thailand is committed to peaceful resolution and is not the aggressor,” Phumtham said.

Pressure on PM to Resign and Cambodia’s Strategy

When asked about growing pressure on Paetongtarn to resign following the leaked conversation, Phumtham stated that Cambodia might be behind these efforts, hoping to exploit internal divisions in Thailand and weaken the country on the international stage.

“The government and the armed forces have discussed the situation and have agreed on the necessary measures,” Phumtham said. He noted that the situation could drag on, but Thailand was united in handling the matter.

Military's Role in Politics

Phumtham also reassured the public that the military would not seize power, as the political landscape had changed.

“We will never intervene in politics; this era has passed,” he said.

Government’s Stance on Protests

Regarding potential street protests, Phumtham said the government was not concerned and noted that some groups had been protesting outside government offices for several days. He added that the police had been instructed to handle protesters with leniency and avoid the use of force.

Phumtham also addressed concerns about Sondhi Limthongkul, the former yellow-shirt leader, joining the protests. He stated that the government would continue to explain the situation to the public and military to avoid escalation.

Diplomatic Measures and Future Actions

Phumtham confirmed that if Hun Sen continued to escalate the situation via social media, the Foreign Ministry would respond in phases, using diplomatic measures step by step.

