Phumtham: Pressure for PM to resign would benefit Cambodia

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stated on Thursday that the military fully supports the government in resolving conflicts with Cambodia and warned that any attempts to pressure Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra into resigning would benefit Cambodia.
Phumtham made the remarks after an urgent meeting between the top military brass and Prime Minister Paetongtarn at Government House on Thursday morning. The meeting followed the release of a leaked audio clip by Cambodian strongman Hun Sen, in which the Thai PM was heard blaming the commander of the Second Army Area for escalating conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia.
Phumtham assured reporters that there were no conflicts between the government and the military. He confirmed that both entities were working together to defend Thailand’s territory. The top brass evaluated the ongoing conflict situation and discussed measures for handling Cambodia’s actions, with a focus on ensuring the safety of Thai citizens.
“All the necessary measures have been prepared, and the government has announced full support for military actions,” Phumtham said.
Phumtham emphasized that the military was focused on external threats to national security rather than internal political issues. The armed forces reassured Paetongtarn that they were ready to work under her leadership.
“The military is not concerned about domestic political matters and will leave it to political parties to handle,” Phumtham added. He reiterated that both the government and military would not tolerate any violations of Thai territory by Cambodia.
In response to Cambodia’s actions, Phumtham revealed that the Foreign Ministry had summoned the Cambodian ambassador to formally condemn the leaks. He explained that Thailand would retaliate in stages, from minor to more significant measures, while maintaining a peaceful stance to ensure international understanding.
“We will ensure the international community understands that Thailand is committed to peaceful resolution and is not the aggressor,” Phumtham said.
When asked about growing pressure on Paetongtarn to resign following the leaked conversation, Phumtham stated that Cambodia might be behind these efforts, hoping to exploit internal divisions in Thailand and weaken the country on the international stage.
“The government and the armed forces have discussed the situation and have agreed on the necessary measures,” Phumtham said. He noted that the situation could drag on, but Thailand was united in handling the matter.
Phumtham also reassured the public that the military would not seize power, as the political landscape had changed.
“We will never intervene in politics; this era has passed,” he said.
Government’s Stance on Protests
Regarding potential street protests, Phumtham said the government was not concerned and noted that some groups had been protesting outside government offices for several days. He added that the police had been instructed to handle protesters with leniency and avoid the use of force.
Phumtham also addressed concerns about Sondhi Limthongkul, the former yellow-shirt leader, joining the protests. He stated that the government would continue to explain the situation to the public and military to avoid escalation.
Phumtham confirmed that if Hun Sen continued to escalate the situation via social media, the Foreign Ministry would respond in phases, using diplomatic measures step by step.