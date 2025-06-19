Thai FM summons Cambodian ambassador over leaked audio clip

He stressed that the leaking of such a private conversation violated the basic ethical standards governing state relationships and damaged the trust between the two countries. This act could undermine both countries' efforts to resolve issues using bilateral mechanisms in line with international standards.

Call for Respect in Diplomatic Relations

The spokesman further stated that Cambodia should have treated the Thai Prime Minister with due respect, in line with international diplomatic practices. He noted that the leaking of the conversation, without consent from the Thai PM, amounted to a disrespectful act towards Thailand as an independent country.

As a result, he asserted that Thailand could not overlook the incident and must respond promptly to it. The Foreign Ministry took diplomatic action by sending a protest letter to the Cambodian embassy and summoning the ambassador to receive the formal protest.

Diplomatic Retaliation and Protection of Thai Citizens

“The retaliation by Thailand was carried out in accordance with diplomatic protocol, based on consideration, transparency, and maturity,” the spokesman added.

He clarified that the conflict was between the two governments, not between the two peoples, and assured that Thailand would take necessary precautions to protect Thais living in Cambodia.

The Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that Thai nationals in Cambodia would not be affected by the deteriorating ties between the governments, but it also prepared contingency measures to address any worsening situations.

Criticism of Cambodia’s Actions

The spokesman also criticised the Cambodian government’s use of social media to expose the audio clip, stating that it appeared to be an attempt to incite Cambodians and foster hatred between the two nations. He further accused Cambodia of disrespecting good neighbourliness, which could erode trust in its international standing.

The spokesman concluded that the formal protest was issued based on diplomatic protocol, without any specific order from the Thai government.

