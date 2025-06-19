Thai FM summons Cambodian ambassador over leaked audio clip

The Foreign Ministry summoned the Cambodian ambassador to Thailand on Thursday to lodge a formal protest regarding the leaking of a private conversation between Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
“The Royal Thai Government is deeply disappointed that the private telephone conversation between the Thai Prime Minister and a senior figure from Cambodia was leaked to the media,” the ministry said in its formal protest, which was handed over to the Cambodian ambassador to Thailand.
The protest emphasised that trust and respect between two leaders are fundamental to good neighbourliness and international relations.
"Such actions contradict internationally accepted practices and will severely affect ongoing efforts to resolve issues between both sides in good faith," the protest added.
Nikorndej Balankura, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson and director-general of the Department of Information, announced the formal protest. In a statement, Nikorndej stated that the Thai government would not tolerate Cambodia’s unacceptable behaviour of leaking the private conversation between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen, which took place on Wednesday afternoon.
He stressed that the leaking of such a private conversation violated the basic ethical standards governing state relationships and damaged the trust between the two countries. This act could undermine both countries' efforts to resolve issues using bilateral mechanisms in line with international standards.
The spokesman further stated that Cambodia should have treated the Thai Prime Minister with due respect, in line with international diplomatic practices. He noted that the leaking of the conversation, without consent from the Thai PM, amounted to a disrespectful act towards Thailand as an independent country.
As a result, he asserted that Thailand could not overlook the incident and must respond promptly to it. The Foreign Ministry took diplomatic action by sending a protest letter to the Cambodian embassy and summoning the ambassador to receive the formal protest.
“The retaliation by Thailand was carried out in accordance with diplomatic protocol, based on consideration, transparency, and maturity,” the spokesman added.
He clarified that the conflict was between the two governments, not between the two peoples, and assured that Thailand would take necessary precautions to protect Thais living in Cambodia.
The Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that Thai nationals in Cambodia would not be affected by the deteriorating ties between the governments, but it also prepared contingency measures to address any worsening situations.
The spokesman also criticised the Cambodian government’s use of social media to expose the audio clip, stating that it appeared to be an attempt to incite Cambodians and foster hatred between the two nations. He further accused Cambodia of disrespecting good neighbourliness, which could erode trust in its international standing.
The spokesman concluded that the formal protest was issued based on diplomatic protocol, without any specific order from the Thai government.