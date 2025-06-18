Hun Sen admits to recording phone call with Thai PM and sharing with 80 officials

On June 18, Samdech Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate and former Prime Minister, posted on Facebook confirming his phone conversation with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on June 15, 2025.
His message reads:
“On the evening of June 15, 2025, I had a telephone conversation with the Thai Prime Minister that lasted 17 minutes and 6 seconds. Khleang Huot served as the interpreter. As is customary, in order to avoid any misunderstanding or misrepresentation in official matters, it was necessary to record the conversation for the sake of transparency, including for internal Cambodian purposes.”
“I have since shared the audio recording of the conversation between myself and the Thai Prime Minister with approximately 80 individuals, including members of the party’s standing committee, Senate working groups, National Assembly teams, the foreign affairs task force, education and outreach units, border affairs groups, and members of the armed forces. Among these individuals, it is possible that someone disapproved of the Thai Prime Minister. A few hours after our conversation, the Thai leader publicly accused the Cambodian leader of conducting “unprofessional” politics and engaging in political activity via Facebook, an action that contradicts their words.”
“Regarding the leaked audio, I have noticed that only around nine minutes of it have been posted publicly. Therefore, if the Thai side wishes to have the full recording, I am prepared to release the entire 17-minute and 6-second audio in its entirety.”