Hun Sen admits to recording phone call with Thai PM and sharing with 80 officials

On June 18, Samdech Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate and former Prime Minister, posted on Facebook confirming his phone conversation with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on June 15, 2025.

His message reads:

“On the evening of June 15, 2025, I had a telephone conversation with the Thai Prime Minister that lasted 17 minutes and 6 seconds. Khleang Huot served as the interpreter. As is customary, in order to avoid any misunderstanding or misrepresentation in official matters, it was necessary to record the conversation for the sake of transparency, including for internal Cambodian purposes.”