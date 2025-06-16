Paetongtarn vows not to yield to threats after Hun Sen’s ultimatum

Paetongtarn also revealed she had sent a message to Cambodian Prime Minister the same day, proposing that both sides convene the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) and the Regional Border Committee (RBC) at the military level to address the issue.

She said the JBC meeting acknowledged both sides were engaging in talks with the shared goal of peace, and that the Thai Foreign Ministry had already clarified the content of the discussions. There were no obstacles or unexpected developments, she added.

When asked about Cambodia's apparent use of information warfare, Paetongtarn stated that such tactics do not benefit either nation.

“There was a prior agreement not to release unofficial information. Communication must be coordinated, because those on the front lines and those consuming the news are not the same,” she said, “Decisions must be made with empathy. It's easy to say ‘stand firm’ from afar, but we must first understand the reality on the ground.”

She said that new checkpoint operating hours were implemented due to an increase in heavy and long-range weaponry being moved into the area. If weapons are brought in without time restrictions and an incident occurs, the damage could be substantial, she warned.

Asked how Thailand could make the world understand it is not encroaching on foreign territory, Paetongtarn stressed the need to formalise discussions. We must convene the GBC or RBC to record everything in writing, so the international community can clearly see the agreements made.

She added that the Foreign Ministry had called for a meeting with foreign ambassadors in Thailand this afternoon to explain the country’s position and the facts on the ground.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa had earlier spoken with his Cambodian counterpart on June 4 to reiterate Thailand’s stance.

“We may have communicated less in public, but that’s because we respect bilateral mechanisms and value mutual dignity. What needs to be done officially must remain within those frameworks,” she said.

“When there are communication mismatches, we must make clear that we have never provoked violence or made any inflammatory remarks—domestically or internationally.”

When asked how Thailand would respond to Cambodia’s information warfare, Paetongtarn said the government must provide clear explanations, adding that both the cabinet and military agree on the importance of protecting Thailand’s sovereignty. She stressed the need to avoid escalation or loss of life while firmly upholding national interests.

She reaffirmed that there is no conflict between the government and the military, noting that they consult closely on all matters.

“I want to reiterate that the government and the military are working in full harmony. I urge everyone to support us in unity. Today, we stand in defence of our sovereignty. Let the world know that Thailand is united, and we will not allow ourselves to be bullied or slandered,” the Prime Minister declared.

“We are a nation of dignity and strength. If international rules are not respected, global recognition will not follow.”