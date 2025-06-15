Paetongtarn closely monitoring JBC talks, prioritises national interest

He explained that Saturday’s meeting was led on the Thai side by Prasat Prasatwinijchai, a former ambassador to Phnom Penh, who currently serves as the Thai co-chair of the JBC. He met with his Cambodian counterpart, Lam Chea, Minister in charge of the Secretariat of State of Border Affairs.

According to Jirayu, the Thai Foreign Ministry informed the Prime Minister that both delegations began with a smaller group discussion on Sunday morning before the full JBC session. These preliminary talks focused on technical issues within the JBC's scope of work. The discussions were expected to continue throughout the day.

The Foreign Ministry also reported that the atmosphere at the talks had been constructive and that both parties remained committed to ongoing dialogue. However, no further details were provided regarding the specific issues discussed.