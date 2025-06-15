Paetongtarn closely monitoring JBC talks, prioritises national interest

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap made the remarks following the latest round of negotiations in Phnom Penh aimed at resolving the ongoing border dispute between the two countries. Although the meeting began on Saturday, both sides have yet to reach any agreement.
“The Prime Minister has been following the progress of the meeting throughout the day,” said Jirayu, adding that she was already briefed on developments from Saturday’s session.
He explained that Saturday’s meeting was led on the Thai side by Prasat Prasatwinijchai, a former ambassador to Phnom Penh, who currently serves as the Thai co-chair of the JBC. He met with his Cambodian counterpart, Lam Chea, Minister in charge of the Secretariat of State of Border Affairs.
According to Jirayu, the Thai Foreign Ministry informed the Prime Minister that both delegations began with a smaller group discussion on Sunday morning before the full JBC session. These preliminary talks focused on technical issues within the JBC's scope of work. The discussions were expected to continue throughout the day.
The Foreign Ministry also reported that the atmosphere at the talks had been constructive and that both parties remained committed to ongoing dialogue. However, no further details were provided regarding the specific issues discussed.
“The Thai side believes that continued dialogue will ease tensions and pave the way for a sustainable resolution in the future,” Jirayu said.
He added that the JBC mechanism has historically proven effective in resolving bilateral issues, leading to various forms of cooperation such as the construction of Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridges—symbols of peaceful neighbourly relations.
Jirayu concluded by saying that the Prime Minister will continue to monitor the situation and await the outcome of the talks. She has expressed her support and encouragement to the Thai negotiating team, urging them to place the national interest above all else.
However, reports emerged that Saturday’s session was temporarily suspended in the afternoon, after the Cambodian side raised concerns over Thailand holding a unilateral press briefing while negotiations were still ongoing.